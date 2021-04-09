Boca Beat, 04/09
- Former Boca Raton Mayor Susan Haynie, who was suspended from that office in 2018 in connection with charges stemming from a probe of alleged official corruption, was sentenced to a year of probation in Palm Beach County Court Thursday after pleaded guilty two of seven charges.
- Five Palm Beach State College students have been named to the 2021 All-Florida Academic Team for their educational achievements, leadership and service to the community. They are Raphael Gutierrez, president of the Lake Worth campus Student Government Association; Bernard Harrigan, chief of staff of the SGA on the Palm Beach Gardens campus and vice president of the Community Earth Club; Laura Sandoval Ulloa, an interior design student on the Palm Beach Gardens campus, and Boca Raton campus students Shira Yarimi and Tianhao Zhang.
- Like most theater companies around the globe, the Primal Forces acting troupe in Boca Raton had to shut down last year when the coronavirus pandemic forced the local population to wear masks, stay indoors, avoid crowds and basically stop going to entertainment venues. With vaccines now reaching an abundant population in Florida and the state allowing folks to cut loose from formerly restrictive behaviors, Primal Forces will reopen later this year with a new name, Boca Stage.
- Bernard Harrigan, a Palm Beach State College student and Army veteran who is fulfilling his longtime dream of higher education, is among only 20 students and the only one in Florida selected for the All-USA Academic Team.
- Lynn University recently appointed Cesar Santalo dean of the Eugene M. and Christine E. Lynn College of Communication and Design. Santalo is an award-winning visual communications professional, artist, animator and educator with extensive experience directing, creating and implementing a broad range of revenue-generating design and animation projects.
- On Tuesday, April 6 beginning at 5 pm, Floridians 18 may visit boynton-beach.org to make an appointment to receive a free Moderna Covid-19 vaccine. One thousand appointments will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Boynton Beach Fire Rescue will be administering the vaccines at the Ezell Hester, Jr. Community Center (1901 N. Seacrest Blvd.), a state-approved vaccination site.
- The Boca Bash is set to take place at Lake Boca Raton on April 25 following its cancellation last year due to COVID-19. “We have a lot of making up to do! We are back in action for 2021!” said The Boca Bash’s Facebook page. “Thanks to Governor DeSantis there are no longer waterway restrictions. Book your boats and tell your friends!”
- More than $139,500 was raised in raffle ticket sales to benefit 31 local children’s charities through the Boca West Children’s Foundation’s (BWCF) annual raffle program. The winners were announced during a Facebook Live event on April 1 during which Arthur Adler, chairman of BWCF, and Matthew Linderman, CCM, President and COO of Boca West Country Club, drew the winning names.
- The Boca Raton philanthropist who gifted Florida Atlantic University with the lead funding to build an on-campus residence for the school’s president has just made her second seven-figure gift to Boca Raton Regional Hospital’s “Keeping the Promise” campaign, bringing her overall donation to $7.5 million.
- Last Friday, HB 673, Gail’s Law, by Representative Emily Slosberg (D-Boca Raton) passed out of the House Judiciary Committee with unanimous, bipartisan support. Gail’s Law would require the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to create and maintain a statewide system for tracking sexual assault evidence kits from the point of collection through the criminal justice process. The tracking system would be accessible to survivors of sexual assault, giving them the option of opting-in for updates on the status of the evidence in their case. Currently, 30 states and Washington D.C. have implemented a statewide database for tracking sexual assault kits.
