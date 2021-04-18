As Covid Vaccine Becomes More Plentiful Demand Begins to Ease Making Access Easier

By: Robert S Weinroth

Over the past few weeks, a drop in demand for vaccinations has been reported. With all adults, 16 and over, eligible to receive the vaccine, its more a matter of where and when as opposed to if.

County officials and staff are now focusing efforts on the underserved pockets of residents who, heretofore, were unable to access the vaccine/

The following is a comprehensive list, compiled by the Sun Sentinel, with the many opportunities to secure the vaccine within Palm Beach County.

Homebound residents who want a vaccine should e-mail [email protected] with their name and phone number. The Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) will contact people within 72 hours to collect more information and schedule appointments. FDEM is not accepting phone calls for this program.

The West Palm Beach VA Medical Center is offering the COVID-19 vaccine to veterans of all ages currently receiving care at the VA, by appointment and on a walk-in basis. Veterans will be required to return to the same site for their second dose. For more information visit WestPalmBeach.VA.gov. Vaccinations are available Monday-Friday, 10AM to 3PM while supplies last at its main campus in West Palm Beach and the vaccine is offered by appointment only at select Community Based Outpatient Clinics:

Delray Beach CBOC, 4800 Linton Blvd Ste E300 Delray Beach 33445, Wednesdays and Fridays (by appointment only). Call 561.422.5220.

WPB VAMC – Bldg 14, 7305 N Military Tr, West Palm Beach, 33410, Monday-Friday (by appointment) 10AM to 3PM. Call 561.422.5220,

Stuart CBOC, 3501 SE Willoughby Blvd Stuart, 34997, Mondays & Thursdays (by appointment only). Call 561.422.5220.

Fort Pierce CBOC, 1901 S 25th St Ste 103 Fort Pierce 34947, Tuesdays (by appointment only_. Call 561.422.5220.

Boynton Beach. Ezell Hester, Jr. Community Ctr 1901 N Seacrest Blvd, Boynton Beach. Appointments available on a first-come, first-served basis. To make an appointment, go to: Boynton-Beach.org.

West Palm Beach. Mary V. McDonald Wilson Ctr at Gaines Park 1501 N Australian Ave West Palm Beach. Vaccines administered Thursday–Saturday by appointment only). Visit ProtectWPB.com or call 561.200.3687.

Publix: Pfizer or Moderna vaccines are being administered at this time. Vaccinations are by appointment only at Publix.com/covidvaccine

Walgreens: Pfizer or Moderna vaccines are being administered at this time. Vaccinations are by appointment only at Walgreens.com/ScheduleVaccine or by calling 800-WALGREENS.

Winn-Dixie: Pfizer or Moderna vaccines are being administered at this time. Updates can be found at WinnDixie.com/pharmacy/covid-vaccine

Palm Beach County: People can sign up to be on a waiting list and get alerted to availability of appointments through the state’s website at MyVaccine.fl.gov. The District is scheduling appointments at: bit.ly/2MM24OJ.

The Health Care District of Palm Beach County. All registrations must be completed electronically at Vaccine.hcdpbc.org/. For those with no Internet access, the HCD help line is at 561,804.4115. Vaccines are administered at the South Florida Fairgrounds (WPB), South County Civic Center (DRB) and Burns Road Community Center (PBG).

South County Civic Center 16700 Jog Rd, Delray Beach. First-dose Pfizer vaccination appointments are available from April 20 through May 6. Make an appointment at Vaccine.hcdpbc.org.

The Burns Road Community Center 4404 Burns Rd, Palm Beach Gardens. First-dose Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination appointments are available from April 20 through May 6. Make an appointment at Vaccine.hcdpbc.org.

South Florida Fairgrounds 9067 Southern Blvd West Palm Beach. First-dose Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination appointments are available from April 20 through May 6. Make an appointment at Vaccine.hcdpbc.org.

West Palm Beach. Feeding South Florida, 1751 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd., West Palm Beach. Mobile Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination site for Monday 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. The team will return to this location in 21 days to provide individuals their second dose of the vaccine.