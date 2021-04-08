Achievement Center Golf Tournament

ACCF Annual Golf Tournament “Swing to Achieve”

Presented by Northern Trust, Raises Over $16,000 to Benefit Achievement Centers for Children & Families

Boca Raton, FL – Achievement Centers for Children & Families (ACCF) raised over $16,000 at its 2nd Annual Palm Beach Par 3 Golf Tournament, presented by Northern Trust, at the Palm Beach Par 3 Golf Club, on Saturday, April 3rd, 2021.

Attendees enjoyed a day of golf, raffles, contests, and ocean views that benefitted Achievement Centers for Children & Families, a community-based nonprofit supporting hundreds of local children and their families annually by providing access to a variety of programs year-round.

“It was a wonderful day spent with friends, enjoying a game of golf and raising money for an incredible agency. I have been a Board Member and supported Achievement Centers for Children & Families since 2013,” said ACCF Board Member and Golf Committee Chair, Walter S. Tomenson, Jr. “We are continually impressed at how ACCF has been able to provide support to our community in the midst of hardships and are excited to be able to support more programs.”

Sponsors included Northern Trust, Leslie & Walter Tomenson, Stuart & Shelby Development, Steve Lowden and Mary Wilson, Bodega Delray Beach, 3rd & 3rd, David Alan Beaumont of Allstate Insurance, Dunay, Miskel & Backman, and Brad Winney with Amazon Web Services.

About Achievement Centers for Children & Families

At Achievement Centers for Children & Families children are involved in Early Learning (Toddler and Preschool), After School, Teen and Summer Camp programs that help prepare them for academic and social success and inspire them to discover their talents. Our families are served through our Family Strengthening and Economic Stabilization services which benefit the community by stabilizing families in crisis; supporting them to serve as the foundation of their child’s growth. Family strengthening services are embedded within our four core programs of Early Learning, After School, Teen and Summer Camp. ACCF serves 900 local children and families each year from three locations in Delray Beach; Nancy K. Hurd Campus, Village Academy, and Pine Grove Elementary. For more information, call (561) 266-0003 or visit www.achievementcentersFL.org