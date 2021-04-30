Published On: Fri, Apr 30th, 2021

A New Home Care Profession in High Demand says Palm Beach County Health Care Agency

“Professional Companions” are a new type of service offered through The Ruth & Normal Rales Jewish Family Services, and is being met with high demand.

“Companion care are services provided to seniors who are semi-independent, but they may need someone to be like a buddy or an assistant to them,” says Marissa Gordon, an administrator at JFS, to WPTV.

JFS has 160 clients to date, but with increased isolation due to COVID-19, Gordon notes the demand for companions is increasing.

“Increased loneliness and depression,” Gordon said to WPTV. “I think that the pandemic opened the door a little wider for seniors to accept help.”

Applications to be a professional companion can be found here ralesjfs.org/

About the Author

- I am majoring in Multimedia Studies with a Concentration in Journalism as a Junior at Florida Atlantic University. I love to write about current events in our community.

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Pin It