A New Home Care Profession in High Demand says Palm Beach County Health Care Agency

“Professional Companions” are a new type of service offered through The Ruth & Normal Rales Jewish Family Services, and is being met with high demand.

“Companion care are services provided to seniors who are semi-independent, but they may need someone to be like a buddy or an assistant to them,” says Marissa Gordon, an administrator at JFS, to WPTV.

JFS has 160 clients to date, but with increased isolation due to COVID-19, Gordon notes the demand for companions is increasing.

“Increased loneliness and depression,” Gordon said to WPTV. “I think that the pandemic opened the door a little wider for seniors to accept help.”

Applications to be a professional companion can be found here ralesjfs.org/