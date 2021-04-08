8 out of 10 College Students Believe Pandemic Will Impact Fall Term

Boca Raton, FL – New research from SheerID reveals the impact COVID-19 has had on college students’ lives and buying behaviors—and how brands can best respond to win students’ business. While the vaccine rollout has made students hopeful about returning to their campuses this fall:

85% of students said that COVID-19 will have a large or some effect on the Fall 2021 school term.

71% of students said they would prioritize visiting family and friends once social distance restrictions are lifted

67% of students stated they currently live off-campus or at home with family

60% said they would take extra safety precautions heading back in the fall.

For marketers, students are still shopping and ready to buy:

83% of students said that “free perks” (free shipping, free checked bags, etc.) are the most appealing student marketing offers

82% of students said they would try a brand or product if received a student discount code

More than half of the students in the US said they spent more time online, 55.7%, shopping online, 55.4%, and as a result spent more money online, 50.5%.

