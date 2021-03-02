Women In Distress Launches $500,000 Matching Fundraising Challenge to Help Domestic Violence Survivors

The challenge match from The Jim Moran Foundation will establish the Mary Riedel Legacy Fund

Boca Raton, FL – The Jim Moran Foundationhas extended a $500,000 challenge grant to Women In Distressof Broward County, Inc. (WID) to assist survivors of domestic violence by doubling the impact of donations to the agency over the next four months. The “Power of One” campaign will match contributions dollar-for-dollar to meet the growing needs and honor its retiring President and CEO through the Mary Riedel Legacy Fund.

Throughout the COVID-19 crisis, the Women In Distress Jim and Jan Moran Family Center campus has kept its doors open to provide emergency shelter and critical wraparound services to women, children and men escaping domestic abuse. Survivors have access to free and confidential services including a 24-Hour Crisis Hotline, an onsite pet shelter (the only one of its kind in southeast Florida), and a comprehensive Outreach (non-residential) Program that includes: advocacy services, therapy, counseling, legal services, childcare, transportation, job readiness training and more. These services help survivors heal from the trauma of abuse in a safe environment as they work toward self-sufficiency.

With the goal to raise $1 million, the Mary Riedel Legacy Fund will provide unrestricted dollars that will allow Women In Distress to grow as necessary to best meet survivors’ needs. Some of the most immediate issues the Fund aims to address are access to transitional or affordable housing, and providing survivors with educational opportunities, job placement and other resources to help them move forward.

“As a result of COVID-19, funding is more uncertain than ever,” said President and CEO Linda L. Parker, Ph.D. “We rely on private donors to meet the required match that is necessary to utilize public funds and ensure our agency is able to meet our community’s greatest needs, especially during these challenging times where families are stressed, which leads to upticks in domestic violence. The Mary Riedel Legacy Fund will ensure we’re able to maintain this critical support.”

In addition to helping mark The Jim Moran Foundation’s 20th anniversary, The Foundation offered to match donations to the campaign to commemorate the retirement of community leader Mary Riedel who is retiring from Women In Distress in June after serving as the President and CEO since 2008. Riedel served on WID’s board and as board chair, beginning her volunteer involvement with the agency in 1996. Prior to this, she had a prominent role in the community as part of Sun Sentinel’s marketing division for more than 18 years, serving as Community Affairs Manager and as publisher of its weekly Society sections.

“As early supporters of Women In Distress, my husband, Jim, and I recognized the critical need for a safe haven in our community,” said Jan Moran, chairman and president of The Jim Moran Foundation. “I know he would want his Foundation to continue its longtime partnership with Women In Distress through this challenge grant to honor Mary’s legacy of providing hope and healing to brave survivors while encouraging community giving to end domestic violence.”

Jim Moran established The Jim Moran Foundation in 2000 to ensure his giving back to children and families would continue for many generations to come. To recognize this 20-year milestone, The Foundation has committed more than $12 million in special grants to support nonprofit partners that are meeting the ever-changing needs of the community in Broward, Duval and Palm Beach counties.

To help Women In Distress reach its campaign goal, visit www.womenindistress.org/powerofone.

About Women In Distress

Women In Distress of Broward County, Inc. is the only state-certified and nationally accredited domestic violence center in Broward County. The agency’s mission is to stop domestic violence abuse for everyone through intervention, education, and advocacy. If you or someone you know is in an abusive relationship, please call the Women In Distress 24-Hour Crisis Line at 954-761-1133 or visit www.WomenInDistress.org.

About The Jim Moran Foundation

Founded by automotive pioneer Jim Moran, the mission of The Jim Moran Foundation is to improve the quality of life for the youth and families of Florida through the support of innovative programs and opportunities that meet the ever-changing needs of the community. The Foundation has invested more than $170 million in education, elder care, family strengthening, after school and youth transitional living initiatives since its inception in 2000 – with efforts currently focused in Broward, Palm Beach and Duval counties. Through a long-term grant agreement, The Foundation’s significant funders are JM Family Enterprises, Inc., and its subsidiaries, including Southeast Toyota Distributors, LLC. It is located at 100 Jim Moran Blvd., Deerfield Beach, Fla. 33442. To learn more, visit www.jimmoranfoundation.org or call (954) 429-2122.