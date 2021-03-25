What’s New at The 13th Annual ‘Beep Beep Bash’ For People With Disabilities ? Just About Everything!

FREE, one-day event for people with disabilities–both seen and unseen– returns with new social-distancing, drive-through format in a new Boca park and a new date

Boca Raton, FL – What’s new for the 13th Annual Boating & Beach Bash for People with Disabilities? Well, the first thing is the name. For 2021, the popular event will be the Annual Beep Beep Bash – and guests will enjoy a host of activities from the safety of their vehicles.

On Saturday, May 1, 2021, the FREE, one-day event for people with disabilities, both seen and unseen, will welcome guests to a new location that is more car-friendly with easier road access: the Countess de Hoernle Park (Spanish River Athletic Complex), 1000 Spanish River Blvd, Boca Raton, FL 33431.

To protect its vulnerable audiences from exposure to COVID-19 and to adhere to social distancing guidelines, the Beep Beep Bash will showcase a variety of entertainment that guests will experience via a drive-through format. Guests will be required to remain inside their vehicles and to wear masks; all event volunteers and Bash participants will be wearing masks and practicing social-distancing also.

“So much has changed since our last Bash in March 2020, when we were fortunate enough to have our outdoor festival before the pandemic-quarantines measures were enacted,” said American Disabilities Foundation Managing Director Liz Schmidt. Schmidt was installed in March 2021, following the July 2020 passing of Founding Executive Director Jay Van Vechten.

“We have so many returning guests each year, who look forward to the event that is specially designed for them that we felt compelled to bring it back in some form. So for 2021, we will present the ‘Beep Beep Bash’ with hopeful plans to return to our previous format in 2022.”

The 2021 Beep Beep Bash will feature entertainment that can be enjoyed from a distance, pre-packaged food giveaways and swag bags, filled with gifts.

ABOUT THE BOATING & BEACH BASH FOR PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES:

The Boating & Beach Bash was started in 2009 as an event hosted by the City of Boca Raton Advisory Board for People with Disabilities. The City relinquished the Bash in 2011 to the management of Executive Director Jay Van Vechten and his wife, Lowell. Since then, through community support and donations, the couple and the Bash’s planning committee have pushed the event’s growth beyond wildest expectations. Welcoming nearly 6,000 guests in 2019, the Bash has become the largest, free, wholly disability-friendly event in the country with a full schedule of national and local entertainment, recreation, boat rides, beach access, vendors, exhibitions, workshops and food in the nation. It has also become a Spring Break destination event in South Florida, drawing families from as far away as California and New York.

Learn more at https://www.facebook.com/boatingbeachbash

IF YOU GO:

12 – 2 p.m.

Saturday, May 1, 2021

Countess de Hoernle Park (Spanish River Athletic Complex), 1000 Spanish River Blvd, Boca Raton, FL 33431.

https://www.facebook.com/boatingbeachbash; 561-715-2622; [email protected]