Published On: Tue, Mar 2nd, 2021

Tire Kingdom Expresses Appreciation to Those on the Front Lines of COVID-19

Retailer treats Memorial Regional Hospital and Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital

Boca Raton, FL As Florida continues to grapple with  COVID-19, Tire Kingdom® Service Centers, a leader in the automotive aftermarket space with  190+ stores throughout Florida headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, thanked medical  staffers at Memorial Regional Hospital and Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood,  Florida, for their dedication and non-stop efforts in combating the virus and serving the  community by treating them to shaved ice.  

On January 18, 2020, Tire Kingdom treated the employees, including doctors, nurses,  therapists, aides and administrative staff, to a little sweet relief from Kona Ice. Tire Kingdom  also shared its Essential Business Appreciation Offer with the team to provide special discounts  for front line workers at all Tire Kingdom locations.  

Memorial Regional is one of the largest hospitals in Florida and is part of Memorial Healthcare  System. Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital is one of the region’s leading pediatric hospitals,  offering a comprehensive scope of healthcare services and programs in a child-friendly  atmosphere. 

“What an amazing treat to have the Kona Ice truck at Memorial Regional Hospital! Our staff truly  enjoyed the treats and the recognition from Tire Kingdom for all their hard work over the past  year. We are thankful our community has been so supportive of the healthcare heroes,” said  Memorial Associate Administrator Haroula Protopapadakis Norden. 

Over the past year, Tire Kingdom, a division of TBC Corporation, has treated hospital staffs  across Florida to shaved ice to say, “thank you” for all they are doing in the fight against COVID 19. Corporate social responsibility (CSR) is an integral component of TBC Corporation and all  its business units spanning retail, franchise, wholesale, distribution and ecommerce. In fact, one  of the company’s core values focuses on it — leave everything better. TBC Corporation has  initiatives that are driven by the company as well as initiatives that are Associate-driven, all  communicated to associates via a formalized program called TBC Driven To Give (#TBCDrivenToGive).  

“Since COVID hit our shores, the first responders — the EMTs, doctors and nurses, and  medical support teams — continue to demonstrate that they are the real heroes in this fight,” 

said Erik R. Olsen, President & CEO of TBC Corporation, parent company of Tire Kingdom. “We at TBC Corporation have such respect for and gratitude toward the healthcare workers and first  responders serving our communities. Bringing Kona Ice to the hospitals is our way of saying,  ‘thank you’ to everyone who has jumped into this fight, and we feel fortunate to have the  opportunity to do so.” 

About Tire Kingdom® Service Centers 

Tire Kingdom® Service Centers, founded in West Palm Beach, Florida in 1972, provides a  broad range of automotive maintenance and tire services in more than 190 retail locations  throughout Florida. A brand of TBC Corporation, Tire Kingdom is known as a trusted name in  the automotive aftermarket due in large part to trained and certified ASE technicians,  exceptional customer service, and state-of-the-art equipment. To locate a store near you, visit  TireKingdom.com.  

About tbc Corporation 

For more than 60 years, TBC Corporation (TBC), one of North America’s largest marketers of  automotive replacement tires through a multi-channel strategy, has been a tire company ahead  of the curve. Through worldwide operations spanning wholesale, retail, and franchise, TBC  provides customers top tier brands and automotive maintenance and repair services with the  underlying mission to exceed customer expectations. TBC serves wholesale customers in the  United States, Canada and Mexico through TBC Brands, National Tire Wholesale (NTW), TBC  International, and TBC de Mexico. Additionally, TBC responds to the needs of consumers in  search of total car care at more than 600 company-operated tire and automotive service centers  under the brands Tire Kingdom® Service Centers and NTB® Tire & Service Centers. TBC,  through a subsidiary, also owns the Big O Tires® and Midas® franchise systems. 

About the Author

-

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Pin It