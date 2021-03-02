Tire Kingdom Expresses Appreciation to Those on the Front Lines of COVID-19

Retailer treats Memorial Regional Hospital and Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital

Boca Raton, FL – As Florida continues to grapple with COVID-19, Tire Kingdom® Service Centers, a leader in the automotive aftermarket space with 190+ stores throughout Florida headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, thanked medical staffers at Memorial Regional Hospital and Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood, Florida, for their dedication and non-stop efforts in combating the virus and serving the community by treating them to shaved ice.

On January 18, 2020, Tire Kingdom treated the employees, including doctors, nurses, therapists, aides and administrative staff, to a little sweet relief from Kona Ice. Tire Kingdom also shared its Essential Business Appreciation Offer with the team to provide special discounts for front line workers at all Tire Kingdom locations.

Memorial Regional is one of the largest hospitals in Florida and is part of Memorial Healthcare System. Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital is one of the region’s leading pediatric hospitals, offering a comprehensive scope of healthcare services and programs in a child-friendly atmosphere.

“What an amazing treat to have the Kona Ice truck at Memorial Regional Hospital! Our staff truly enjoyed the treats and the recognition from Tire Kingdom for all their hard work over the past year. We are thankful our community has been so supportive of the healthcare heroes,” said Memorial Associate Administrator Haroula Protopapadakis Norden.

Over the past year, Tire Kingdom, a division of TBC Corporation, has treated hospital staffs across Florida to shaved ice to say, “thank you” for all they are doing in the fight against COVID 19. Corporate social responsibility (CSR) is an integral component of TBC Corporation and all its business units spanning retail, franchise, wholesale, distribution and ecommerce. In fact, one of the company’s core values focuses on it — leave everything better. TBC Corporation has initiatives that are driven by the company as well as initiatives that are Associate-driven, all communicated to associates via a formalized program called TBC Driven To Give (#TBCDrivenToGive).

“Since COVID hit our shores, the first responders — the EMTs, doctors and nurses, and medical support teams — continue to demonstrate that they are the real heroes in this fight,”

said Erik R. Olsen, President & CEO of TBC Corporation, parent company of Tire Kingdom. “We at TBC Corporation have such respect for and gratitude toward the healthcare workers and first responders serving our communities. Bringing Kona Ice to the hospitals is our way of saying, ‘thank you’ to everyone who has jumped into this fight, and we feel fortunate to have the opportunity to do so.”

About Tire Kingdom® Service Centers

Tire Kingdom® Service Centers, founded in West Palm Beach, Florida in 1972, provides a broad range of automotive maintenance and tire services in more than 190 retail locations throughout Florida. A brand of TBC Corporation, Tire Kingdom is known as a trusted name in the automotive aftermarket due in large part to trained and certified ASE technicians, exceptional customer service, and state-of-the-art equipment. To locate a store near you, visit TireKingdom.com.

About tbc Corporation

For more than 60 years, TBC Corporation (TBC), one of North America’s largest marketers of automotive replacement tires through a multi-channel strategy, has been a tire company ahead of the curve. Through worldwide operations spanning wholesale, retail, and franchise, TBC provides customers top tier brands and automotive maintenance and repair services with the underlying mission to exceed customer expectations. TBC serves wholesale customers in the United States, Canada and Mexico through TBC Brands, National Tire Wholesale (NTW), TBC International, and TBC de Mexico. Additionally, TBC responds to the needs of consumers in search of total car care at more than 600 company-operated tire and automotive service centers under the brands Tire Kingdom® Service Centers and NTB® Tire & Service Centers. TBC, through a subsidiary, also owns the Big O Tires® and Midas® franchise systems.