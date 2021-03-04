Tips for Seniors to Spring Clean for a Stress-Free Home
Boca Raton, FL – In a study on stress hormones by the University of California, those who described their house as messy or chaotic showed increased levels of cortisol, a steroid hormone produced in response to stress. So what better way to combat stress than with an annual ritual – the spring cleaning. A chance to declutter and say goodbye to our unwanted stuff – to refresh our living space by getting neat and tidy. How can seniors create a clean and stress free home this spring?
If you’re interested, a Senior Helpers caregiver can share the following tips:
- Start small. Trying to tackle your entire house or space in one day can be overwhelming! Start small with one task or room each day. Completing a checklist of smaller tasks can help motivate you to continue with more.
- Decluttering is important. Studies found that clutter can cause stress and anxiety, so clearing out unwanted items can provide a great boost to your mental health. Additionally, a cluttered house can create risks for falls, so make sure to create clear pathways throughout the space.
- Make medicine cabinets a priority. Medicine cabinets can easily become filled with medication that’s expired or you no longer use. To avoid any confusion, gather all unwanted drugs and bag them up to drop off and properly dispose of at a local pharmacy.
- Find family or friends to help. If you’re still safely distancing yourself from others or are unable to leave your home, consider recruiting family and friends to help. You can place items to donate or medication to dispose of outside for someone to pick up and take care of for you.