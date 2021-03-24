The Fuller Center Opens Summer Camp Registration

East and West Boca Raton Campuses Provide Affordable Care for Kids 5-12

Boca Raton, FL – Continuing its mission to offer safe, enriching, and affordable childcare for working families providing fundamental services to the community, the Fuller Center has announced that spaces are now available for its 2021 Summer Camp program at both Fuller Center locations – East Campus (200 NE 14th Street, Boca Raton); and West Campus (10130 185th Street South, Boca Raton.) Both Fuller Center campuses have been operating under strict safety protocols and have had no spread of COVID since June 15, 2020.

SUMMER CAMP INFO:

Days: Monday through Friday

Dates: Mon., June 21 – Fri., August 6

Hours: 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Ages: 5-12

Cost: $140 per week

Scholarships are also available through Palm Beach County Youth Services, with those applications due by April 2.

ELC vouchers are also accepted.

Includes: Breakfast, lunch, and afternoon snack, plus field trip admission fees

To enroll, call the East Campus at 561.391.7274 or the West Campus at 561.482.3006.

“We know how critical finding good, affordable, COVID-safe childcare during the summer months is to our communities’ working families,” said Ellyn Okrent, CEO, the Fuller Center. “Our sole purpose is to provide a safe, fun, and educational atmosphere for kids, so their parents can rest assured their children’s essential and academic needs are being met in a nurturing environment.”

Some of the planned activities include outdoor sports, swimming, field trips, arts and crafts, nature activities, academic enrichment, computer classes and science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM.)

The Full Center Summer Camp is part of the Quality Improvement System, Prime Time, and Family Central of Palm Beach County, agencies that have set standards for summer camp professionals and quality programs. All Fuller Center Camp Counselors are certified in CPR with AED (Automatic External Defibrillator) for infant, child and adult.

About the Fuller Center

The Fuller Center’s mission embodies three main pillars as the foundation of its services: Children, Family, and Community. All leadership, staff, and volunteers keenly recognize that quality, affordable childcare is essential to working parents and caregivers. Our highly skilled team provides the enrichment, education, and nourishment children need in order to reach their full potential, so that parents and caregivers are empowered to provide for their families – and make a positive economic impact in our community – in confidence. The Fuller Center provides thorough case management services to ensure our children are prepared for their future, and go home each day to strong, self-supporting families and caregivers. Educated children and empowered families create a strong, supportive community.

For the past 50 years, we have made it our mission to turn the tide of generational, economic inequity and make a positive impact in as many lives as we are able, because we know that TOMORROW BEGINS TODAY!

