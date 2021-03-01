STARS OF THE NETFLIX HIT SERIES, SHTISEL, LIGHT UP VIRTUAL “ONE NIGHT. ONE COMMUNITY. ONE PURPOSE” EVENT, MARCH 21

Chamber Member News

Actors Michael Aloni and Shira Haas have quite the following. As the stars of the internationally-recognized Netflix hit series, Shtisel, Aloni and Haas are global personalities, who will share their celebrity experiences with local audiences, courtesy of The Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County.

On Sunday, March 21, the stars will be featured in a special interview, as part of the virtual event, “One Night. One Community. One Purpose.” The hour-long Zoom program is open to the public. Guests can register to attend for $36 per person. Registration is available at www.jewishboca.org/onenight. The program will begin at 7:30 p.m.

“One Night. One Community. One Purpose” welcomes the actors at a time when more people have become familiar with Netflix, during a pandemic that has driven larger audiences to streaming programming. Shtisel is also part of a surge in popularity of Israeli TV, which depicts the many facets of a rich, enduring and complex culture.

Aloni recently completed filming the third season of Shtisel, which will air on Netflix later this year, as well as the Israeli series, The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem. He can also be seen in the HBO limited series, Our Boys, and the Israeli drama, When Heroes Fly, on Netflix.

Haas is an Israeli actress known for her role in the hit series, Shtisel. She was recently nominated for a Golden Globe for her role as Esty in the Netflix show, Unorthodox. She will soon be seen in the film, Asia, for which she won Best Actress in an International Narrative at the Tribeca Film Festival.

“One Night. One Community. One Purpose” will also feature video presentations on the local and international programs that are supported by local donors.

About the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County

Established in 1979, the JFSPBC is made up of Jewish and social service organizations, synagogues and schools that provide valued services and programs to recipients in South Palm Beach County, in Israel and around the world. The JFSPBC is also comprised of local residents, including lay leadership, volunteer, donors, professional staff, rabbis, educators, event participants and students. Situated on a 100-acre campus in west Boca Raton – the largest in the nation – the JFSPBC supports more than 70 beneficiaries, engages with more than 5,000 donors, and connects more than 130,000 residents. To learn more about how we contribute to a shared vision for the Jewish community, visit www.jewishboca.org or call 561.852.3100.

IF YOU GO:

What: “One Night. One Community. One Purpose”, featuring a conversation with actors Michael Aloni and Golden Globe award nominee Shira Haas of the Netflix hit series, Shtisel

When: Sunday, March 21, 2021; 7:30 p.m.

Where: Zoom event; Registration is available at www.jewishboca.org/onenight.

Cost: Guests can register to attend for $36 per person.