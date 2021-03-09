Boca Raton, FL – On a blustery Saturday afternoon Special Spaces of Boca Raton revealed the dream bedroom of Matthew who is 9 years old and fighting B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. Volunteers from Special Spaces brought Matthews’ dream bedroom to life by staging his Bedroom in a Box. Matthews’ bedroom has a Dragamonz theme with touches of Super Mario for his brother. After the outdoor reveal and with the help of family and friends the Bedroom in a Box was transferred to Matthew and Nathans’ bedroom. Matthew and his brother now have a place where they can spend time together away from the challenges of his illness.

Learn more: facebook.com/specialspacesbocaraton | specialspaces.org