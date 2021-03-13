Published On: Sat, Mar 13th, 2021

Solid Waste Authority March Household Hazardous Waste Tip

Put some spring in your clean by recycling home chemicals

By: Robert S Weinroth

As chair of the Solid Waste Authority Board, I try to provide tips to county residents on the proper disposal of household items.

Save your shelf this spring by cleaning out home hazards from sheds, garages and under sinks! But remember that any cleaners, paints, pesticides and automotive products you may want to get rid of don’t belong in the regular trash or down storm drains where they can expose people, pets and our environment to harm. 

Instead, Palm Beach County residents can dispose of their unwanted chemicals at any of the SWA’s seven convenient drop-off locations for FREE! 

The SWA’s locations include (from north county to south county): 

  • Jupiter (North County Transfer Station) 
    14185 N Military Trl (SWA Rd) in Jupiter 
    Monday – Friday: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. 
    Saturday: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. 
     
  • West Palm Beach (Home Chemical and Recycling Center) 
    6161 N. Jog Rd in West Palm Beach 
    Monday – Friday: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. 
    Saturday: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. 
     
  • Belle Glade (Glades Regional Transfer Station) 
    1701 State Road 15 in Belle Glade 
    Monday – Friday: 7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. 
     
  • Royal Palm Beach (West Central Transfer Station) 
    9743 Weisman Way in Royal Palm Beach 
    Monday – Friday: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. 
    Saturday: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. 
     
  • Lantana (Central County Transfer Station) 
    1810 Lantana Rd in Lantana 
    Monday – Friday: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. 
    Saturday: 7 a.m. – 12 p.m. 
  • Delray Beach – West (Southwest County Transfer Station) 
    13400 S. State Road 7 in Delray Beach 
    Monday – Friday: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. 
    Saturday: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. 
     
  • Delray Beach – East  (South County Transfer Station) 1901 SW 4th Ave. in Delray Beach Monday – Friday: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. 

Please note that commercial quantities of items that contain mercury may require special disposal. Call 561,687.1100 for details on disposing of or recycling any hazardous wastes from your business.  

In the last fiscal year, Palm Beach County residents recycled more than 40,500 pounds of cleaning solutions. Each year, the SWA’s Home Chemical and Recycling Centers either recycle or safely dispose of more than 4 million pounds of household hazardous wastes. 

Remember, pollution prevention starts at home. A full list of household hazardous wastes can be found at SWA.org/HCRC or call 561.697.2700 or 866-SWA-INFO (toll-free) to learn more about the Solid Waste Authority of Palm Beach County’s Home Chemical and Recycling Centers. 

Robert Weinroth

