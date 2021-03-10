PLUSCO SUPPLY PARTNERS WITH BROWARD COUNTY AVIATION

Chamber Member Update

BOCA RATON March 10, 2021 PLUSCO SUPPLY, a leading supplier of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products serving businesses, institutions, and municipalities; today announced that we have secured a partnership with Broward County Aviation to supply Sloan Plumbing Parts to the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

“We are thrilled to announce our new partnership with the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. We will remain focused and diligent to our customers as we continue our growth strategy in the S. Florida market.” said Brett Miller, CEO, Plusco Supply.

About Plusco Supply

Plusco Supply has more than 40 years of experience in the maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) space with a continued emphasis on providing a best-in-class customer experience.