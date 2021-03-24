Place of Hope Receives $100,000 Donation from Moss Foundation

Left to right: Lisa McDulin, Chad Moss, Katharine Moss, Charles Bender

Boca Raton, FL – Yesterday, Place of Hope humbly accepted a donation of $100,000 from Moss, a leading national construction management company.

Moss’ donation will go towards Place of Hope’s Building Hope Annual Fund Leadership Society at The Leighan and David Rinker Campus. This fund has been established to help ensure affordable housing, programs, and services for kids aging out of foster care, homeless youth, single moms with children, and those in Place of Hope’s program who have been impacted by human trafficking.

“We are so thankful to partner with the team at Moss and receive such a generous donation to the homeless and aged out foster youth in our care,” said Charles Bender, Place of Hope Founder and CEO. “Given all that has happened over the past year, it has become paramount to raise support through this fund as we continue to take in kids who need housing, support, and services in southern Palm Beach County.”

The Moss Foundation stated, “Moss has embraced the opportunity to partner with Place of Hope by becoming a Building Hope Leadership Society, Visionary Partner. We pride ourselves in honoring relationships and giving back to organizations who share our common values.”

Place of Hope at The Leighan and David Rinker Campus is dedicated to providing a stable and loving family environment for hurting children and their families. For more information visit www.placeofhoperinker.org or contact Lisa McDulin at [email protected] to become a Building Hope Annual Fund Leadership Society Partner.