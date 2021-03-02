Pannone Lopes Devereaux & O’Gara Celebrates 15 Years of Legal Excellence

Chamber Member Update

Boca Raton, FLA – March 2021 – Pannone Lopes Devereaux & O’Gara LLC (PLDO) announced that the firm is commemorating its 15th anniversary, marking a significant and proud milestone achieved through innovation in the practice of law, teamwork, and collaboration in delivering quality legal services for clients despite the challenges, including last year’s unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our success as a law firm is rooted in a commitment to excellence by our attorneys and staff, and we thank our loyal clients for their support and confidence through the years,” said Gary R. Pannone, a founder and Managing Principal. “Fifteen years ago, we decided to form a new entity that would combine business principles to the practice of law by encouraging collaboration by and among all of our lawyers and staff with a focus on building strategic alliances with other businesses and professionals in an effort to pool resources and develop creative and cost-effective solutions to complex business and legal issues. We are extremely proud of our accomplishments and thank our entire team and our clients for being a part of this success story.”

Pannone added, “Last year was uniquely challenging with the unprecedented pandemic; however, we were prepared for this type of event by making significant investments in technology and training our lawyers and staff to effectively discharge their responsibilities through the use of technology while working remotely. All the credit goes to the lawyers and staff for being prepared for the challenges that we have all faced and we are humbled and grateful to our long-standing client relationships.”

Founded in 2006, PLDO has become a highly respected, multi-state law firm with a business platform that is innovative, incorporates advanced technology in servicing clients, and relies upon a team approach to problem-solving for clients. In addition to Attorney Pannone, other founding members are PLDO Principals Matthew A. Lopes Jr., William P. Devereaux, and William E. O’Gara. All of the principals were formerly partners in an international law firm and collectively have more than 140 years of experience in the practice of law.

Over the years, PLDO has distinguished itself as one of the top-ranked law firms in the region and is annually selected as among the “Best Law Firms” in America by U.S. News – Best Lawyers®. PLDO attorneys are consistently recognized by their peers as Best Lawyers in America© and many of the firm’s lawyers have been recognized by their peers and judges with the Martindale Hubbell AV Preeminent rating, which is the highest level of achievement for professional skill and integrity. The firm is also dedicated to being involved in the community and has supported hundreds of nonprofit organizations over the years in charitable giving, volunteerism and pro bono resources.

The day the firm opened its doors it consisted of the four principals, two lawyers and a few staff members. Today, it is a prestigious, full-service law firm with over 60 attorneys and professional staff and a geographical footprint that includes offices in Rhode Island, Florida and Massachusetts. PLDO has thrived in spite of the economic downturn in 2008 and the pandemic of 2020 to become a highly respected full-service law firm.

PLDO clients include closely-held businesses, public companies, health care providers, public finance entities, nonprofit organizations, municipalities, software developers, universities, developers, construction companies, high-net-worth individuals, as well as emerging businesses including the cannabis industry. The attorneys have extensive experience in the areas of administrative law, business law, special masterships, civil litigation, public finance, estate planning, probate administration, white collar, health care, trust litigation, employment law, real estate development and commercial lending. The firm’s latest initiative is the creation of PLDO Strategies LLC, a consulting arm that provides services in the areas of legislative strategies, government affairs, lobbying, grassroots advocacy, strategic communications and crisis management.

As part of its anniversary celebration with the community, PLDO has created a multimedia "15th Anniversary" web page that includes a video and other material highlighting the firm's growth and success.