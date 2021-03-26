Palm Beach County March 26 COVID-19 Update

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced on March 25 that vaccines will be available to all Floridians 18 and older by April 5.

Photo Sourced from Beacon Online News.

“We’ve made great progress, and I look forward to continuing to work hard to make sure everyone in Florida who wants a shot can get a shot,” said DeSantis in his video announcement. “No mandate, but access for all.”

This news comes after vaccinations have been successfully administered to thousands of Palm Beach County residents. On March 24, 5,294 vaccines were given with 10,520 administered on March 23 and 9,326 on March 22 according to the Florida Atlantic University COVID-19 dashboard. This link will help find a vaccine distribution site for you https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/reporting/vaccinefinder/about.html

There are currently 2,033,179 current positive COVID-19 cases in Florida with 129,904 coming from Palm Beach County according to the Florida Department of Health.

COVID-19 cases are still increasing in Palm Beach County, but at a much lower rate than summer 2020. According to the FAU COVID-19 dashboard, the 7-day positive case average on March 24 was 339 new cases with a positivity rate of 5.77%.