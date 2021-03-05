Palm Beach County March 5 COVID-19 Update

There are a total of 1,936,207 positive cases of COVID-19 in Florida with 122,709 cases from Palm Beach County. There are 31,522 deaths in Florida and 2,510 from Palm Beach County, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the course of 2020 and continues to impact our reality a few months in 2021. However, vaccines are being distributed in Palm Beach County.

In Palm Beach County, on March 3 there were 3,724 vaccines distributed, March 2 had 10,500 vaccines distributed and March 1 had 7,243 vaccines distributed according to the Florida Atlantic University COVID-19 dashboard.

Despite the number of vaccines being distributed, positive cases of COVID-19 are still occurring across the county. On March 4, the 7-day average positive cases was 391 with a positivity rate average of 6.08%, according to the FAU dashboard.

March 3 had 561 positive cases and March 2 had 394 positive cases, according to the FAU dashboard.

Another point of worry with the COVID-19 pandemic is the growing occupation and overwhelming of hospitals. As of March 5, there were 3,049 occupied hospital beds and 325 ICU beds. But, many of these hospital beds that are occupied are not related to COVID-19.