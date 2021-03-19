Palm Beach County March 19 COVID-19 Update

On Feb. 25, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis projected that vaccines will become more readily available for all throughout March and April.

In Palm Beach County, FAU’s COVID-19 dashboard reports 2,967 vaccines were administered on March 17, with 7,408 on March 16, and 9,819 on March 15.

Despite the amount of vaccine doses circulating in Palm Beach County, there are currently 127,111 positive total COVID-19 cases with 2,594 reported deaths, according to the Florida Department of Health.

FAU’s COVID-19 dashboard reports the 7-day average of positive COVID-19 cases as of March 17 is 348 new cases with a positivity percentage of 5.78.

Another major concern throughout the pandemic is the amount of space in hospitals. As of March 19, in Palm Beach County there are 170 COVID-19 occupied beds and 2,739 non-COVID-19 occupied beds.