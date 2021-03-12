Palm Beach County March 12 COVID-19 Update

It has been over one year since COVID-19 was declared a pandemic, and for the United States, it appears the end may be in sight with the recent vaccination developments.

As of March 12, there are 124,636 positive cases of COVID-19 in Palm Beach County and 2,535 deaths according to the Florida Department of Health.

Florida Atlantic University’s COVID-19 dashboard reports on March 10, the 7-day average of positive cases was 342 with a positivity rate of 5.36% for Palm Beach County.

Despite the growing number of cases, on March 9 8,731 vaccine doses were administered with 3,822 administered on March 10, according to the FAU COVID-19 dashboard.

The total amount of Floridians vaccinated by May 10 is 5,989,120, as reported by the Florida Department of Health.

“47% of seniors” in Florida have been fully vaccinated and people under the age of 65 will have access to the vaccine in March and it will be “widely available the month after,” reports The Sun Sentinel.