Palm Beach County Chamber of Commerce announces virtual webinar

The Central Palm Beach County Chamber of Commerce and CareerSource Palm Beach County will be hosting a virtual webinar about women in the workforce. The virtual webinar will be held on Wednesday, March 24 and take place on Zoom at 10 a.m. There is no fee for this event.

The State of the Workforce Webinar: Women in the Workforce will discuss topics of changes in technology, the impacts in the area of employment, upskilling and reskilling, network and net worth. The webinar will also feature speakers Liz Wilke, Tech Policy & Future of Work Researcher and World Bank Partnership Lead of LinkedIn; Ashley Wilson, Vice President of Congressional & Public Affairs of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce; and Kathryn Hebda, Florida College System Chancellor of the Florida Department of Education, and many more.

To attend this event, visit the Central Palm Beach County Chamber of Commerce website or call the organization’s official phone number.