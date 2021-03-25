Over 100 JFS Volunteer Teams to Delivered Passover Meals

Robert Weinroth

To 500 + Client Households

Boca Raton, FL – This past Sunday, over 100 volunteer teams helped our neighbors in need celebrate Passover by delivering Passover groceries to JFS client households in the Boca Raton, Delray Beach and Highland Beach areas. Over 500 households, out of a total of 1,100, received their packages today. The remaining clients will receive their packages throughout this week.

Groceries included in the package featured many Passover staples like: Matzah, Potato Pancake Mix, Matzo Ball Mix, Chicken Broth, Gefilte Fish and more. Humana donated cleaning supplies (paper towels, spray cleanser and dish soap) to help client get their homes ready for the holiday. Besides the groceries and cleaning supplies, each package contained a personal touch, several handmade greeting cards, created by hundreds of area families, wishing JFS clients a Happy Passover.

Danielle Hartman, JFS President & CEO stated, “Once again we are overwhelmingly grateful to the many volunteer who spent their Sunday with us delivery Passover packages so that our seniors would not be forgotten. Without the generosity of our community, the holiday of Passover would not be as enjoyable as we spend our second year celebrating separately. The pandemic has shown us how deeply our community cares for each other, and I hope this trend continues as we begin to transition into the next phase of this difficult time.”

Passover begins at sundown this coming Saturday evening, March 27th.

