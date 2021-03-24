New Local Business Offers In-Home Aging Solution for the Future

Home Instead focuses on in-home care in the Palm Beaches.

Boca Raton, FL – Recognizing the growing needs of seniors for in-home care, a new business owned by Susan Witting has opened in Boca Raton serving families in Palm Beach, Martin and Okeechobee County.

While recently opened, Witting’s Home Instead® office is already having an impact on the community by providing quality care for seniors. According to the United Nations, the global population over the age of 65 is expected to triple to 426 million by the year 2050.

“We are seeing a huge shift when it comes to families making serious decisions about the care of their aging loved ones,” Witting said. “We offer a highly sought-after service, especially as families look for safe and dependable care in light of the current pandemic. Our professional CAREGivers provide personal care including bathing, dressing, meal preparation, errand running and companionship, all while allowing our clients to remain safely in their home with greater independence.”

The office is part of the largest in-home care network in the country.

“Our research shows most seniors would prefer to age in their own home,” said Witting. “And I experienced this with my own father, who was able to stay in his own home with the help of Home Instead.”

Many families call the Boca Raton office each week looking for advice and information as they attempt to navigate through uncharted territory, searching for personal care solutions for their loved ones.

“Most are anxious or concerned because they don’t know where to turn,” Witting said. “Our website has resources which are free for everyone because we are committed to supporting our community. We are here to provide care, and I’m very proud of that.”

Home Instead is located at 7700 Congress Ave., Suite 1104, Boca Raton, FL 33487.

To learn more about Home Instead, the resources available and employment opportunities, call the office at 561-409-5980 or visit the website https://www.homeinstead.com/844.

About Home Instead

Founded in 1994 in Omaha, Nebraska, the Home Instead® franchise network provides personalized care, support and education to enhance the lives of aging adults and their families. Today, the network is the world’s leading provider of in-home care services for seniors, with more than 1,200 independently owned and operated franchises that provide more than 80 million hours of care annually throughout the United States, Canada and 13 other countries. Local Home Instead offices employ approximately 90,000 CAREGiversSM worldwide who provide basic support services that enable seniors to live safely and comfortably in their own homes for as long as possible. Home Instead franchise owners partner with clients and their family members to help meet varied individual needs. Services span the care continuum – from providing personal care to specialized Alzheimer’s care and hospice support. Also available are family caregiver education and support resources.