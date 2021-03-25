National Bank recommits to a long-term, 10,000 square-foot lease at Commercial Tower, Fort Lauderdale



NAI/Merin Hunter Codman’s Managing Director, Adam Starr, represented the landlord in over 17,000 square feet of leasing transactions in the first quarter of 2021.



West Palm Beach, Fla. – NAI/Merin Hunter Codman, Palm Beach County’s leading commercial real estate firm, announces the completion of over 17,000 square feet of leasing in the first quarter of 2021 at Commercial Tower, 2101 W Commercial Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Landlord representative and NAI/Merin Hunter Codman Managing Director Adam Starr’s latest deal is another example of South Florida office leasing holding strong despite the Covid-19 pandemic. Centennial Bank, a subsidiary of Home BancShares (NASDAQ – HOMB), just recommitted to a long-term lease for 10,763 square feet. Cushman & Wakefield’s Jeff Holding represented Centennial Bank in the transaction.



NRNS Acquisition 2101 Commercial LLC purchased Commercial Tower, a 94,532 square-foot, 5-story professional office building in 2016. Over the past 24 months ownership has invested over a million dollars in property improvements. A partial list of upgrades includes remodeling of the lobby and common area restrooms, installation of brand-new elevator cabs, as well as exterior parking lot and landscaping improvements. Remodeling of common area hallways are underway and will be completed over the next 18 months. Mr. Starr added, “Landlords who continually reinvest in their properties, creating inviting environments, and who remain committed to improving the tenants’ work experience always fare better during downward and upward market cycles. The pandemic may still be defining this cycle and personal business plans, but due to the commitment of Commercial Tower’s ownership, we have been able to lease space to new tenants, as well as retaining existing tenants who are excited about the changes throughout the building.”



CEO Jordan C. Paul states, “Adam is 100% correct. The characteristics that made South Florida a great place to live and work are still in place and our region is bouncing back from this pandemic and welcoming new northern companies every day. Landlords must position their properties now to remain on incoming tenants’ short lists of potential space. I’d like to acknowledge Adam for a job well done on advising his clients on how to position themselves through this market cycle.”



To view the stunning lobby click here.