“Montage: An Exhibition of Contemporary Photographers” now on view in Boca Raton

Ulrich Knoblauch – Paper Hat

Boca Raton, FL —Montage: An Exhibition of Contemporary Photographers, featuring works by Ulrich Knoblauch, Ben Fink Shapiro, Will Nichols and Donald R. Harivel, is now on view through April 3 at Rosenbaum Contemporary (150 Yamato Road, Boca Raton, Fla.)

Ulrich Knoblauch regularly collaborates with Self Service, Paris Vogue, Rag & Bone, Givenchy, Mugler, Isabel Marant, Lacoste, Victoria Beckham, Alexander McQueen and Margiela among others.

Ben Fink Shapiro has shot numerous celebrity portraits and fashion campaigns and has published editorial work in American Vogue, British Vogue, Korean Vogue, Palm Beach, Bal Harbour, Hamptons and other art and fashion publications.

Will Nichols draws parallels between palm trees and basketball in his fine art photography. He was commissioned by the Los Angeles Clippers to take courtside photos in 2016.

Donald R. Harivel has developed a unique aesthetic distinguished by his intense attention to detail and vantage points, often raising otherwise mundane views to the level of fine art by capturing them at just the right moment.

Montage will include Knoblauch’s fashion and portrait photography, portraits and landscape photography by Shapiro, works from Nichols’ Palm Trees & Basketball series, and Harivel’s landscape photography.

The exhibition can be viewed in person during regular gallery hours, Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and online at www.rosenbaumcontemporary.com. Groups of up to four people who are quarantining together can make arrangements for a private viewing by calling (561) 994-9180. Appointments can also be made for personal Zoom tours by calling (561) 994-9180.

