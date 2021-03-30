Message from the CEO: Moving Business Forward

The United States Senate passed H.R. 1799, the PPP Extension Act, which ensures that small businesses have access to the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). MetLife & the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Small Business Index showed that 59% of small businesses still feel as though it will take more than six months for normalcy to return.



COVID-19 liability protections for Florida’s businesses and healthcare providers have been signed into law by Governor DeSantis, becoming the first major policy adopted this year. Florida Senate Bill 72 gives businesses and healthcare providers, including nursing homes, new protections from COVID-related lawsuits. Plaintiffs now need to prove clear and convincing evidence and that a defendant acted with gross negligence. The bill also shields those who make a good faith effort to follow virus protocols.



The Health Care District of Palm Beach County has launched a self-scheduling COVID-19 appointment website, which allows residents to book appointments in real-time if slots are available. The new site will allow users to make an appointment if there are slots available at the three locations operated by the Health Care District of Palm Beach County: The South Florida Fairgrounds, the South County Civic Center, and the Burns Road Community Center. Those already on the Health Care District’s vaccine waiting list will be prioritized for an appointment. Click here to access the site.



Hotel occupancy rates in Palm Beach County have climbed for the first time in over a year, with some properties reporting close to 80%. Events like The Honda Classic, Major League Baseball spring training, spring break and St. Patrick’s Day have helped in returning to a rate not seen since March 2020. Additionally, the marketing efforts by Discover The Palm Beaches and the Palm Beach County Sports Commission, along with well-communicated safety measures and increased vaccinations, have played a significant role in the recovery of our important tourism industry.



The Palm Beach County School District is seeking input from families, employees and students to determine priorities for the next multi-year Strategic Plan. The Plan will build on accomplishments achieved over the past five years. The district created a brief survey consisting of six questions and will be open until April 9th. All responses will be kept confidential. To take the survey, click here.



Below is a list of our upcoming virtual and in-person experiences:



3/31 – 12:00 p.m. Virtual Exclusive Trustee Presentation Topic: CEO Spotlight Speaker: Eric Silagy, President & CEO Florida Power & Light Click here to register



4/2 – 8:30 a.m. Virtual PRIME Professional Group Sponsored By: Allegiance Home Health Topic:Branding in the Age of Social Media Speaker:Kara Clapp, Founding Partner & Principal Creative Director, Sack Lunch Agency Click here to register



4/6– 12:00 p.m. Virtual International Business Roundtable Topic:South Florida: Prime Location for Entrepreneurship and Innovation Speaker:Carlos Guerra, Manager International Investment & Logistics, International Trade & Development Division of Enterprise Florida Click here to register



4/8– 7:45 a.m. In-Person Membership Breakfast Sponsored By: Coastal Wealth Topic:Unlocking the Mystery of Financial Aid College Eligibility and Asset Ownership Speakers: Philip Kittell, Financial Services Professional, Coastal Wealth Jason Falick, Founding Member & Executive Vice President Collage Action Planning Solutions Adam Blumenthal, Managing Director, Peace of Mind College Consulting Click here to register



4/8 – 11:30 a.m. Virtual Boca/Boynton Government Affairs Committee Meeting Topic: An Update from the South Florida Regional Transportation Authority Speaker: Steven L. Abrams, Executive Director South Florida Regional Transportation Authority Click here to register



4/14 – 12:00 p.m. Virtual Boynton Beach Lunch and Learn Sponsored By: iTHINK Financial Topic: Afraid your college costs will destroy your dream of retirement? Speakers: Ken Tolchin, CPA Barbara Miller, Operations Manager/ Director of Student Admission, Greene Education Foundation Jorge Gonzalez, CMFC, CRPC – Greene Education Foundation Click here to register



4/15 – 8:00 a.m. Virtual Boynton Beach Coffee Plus Enjoy this FREE monthly networking opportunity. Grab a cup of coffee, meet new people and give your best 30-second elevator pitch – all before the workday begins! Click here to register



4/15 – 11:45 a.m. In-Person Successful Women In Business Luncheon Topic: Social Styles: How to Communicate Effectively Speaker: Lisa Davis, Managing Partner 1847 Financial Click here to register



4/16 – 12:00 p.m. Virtual Boynton Beach First Responders Awards Luncheon Sponsored By: Baptist Health Topic: Recognize and honor a Police Officer, Firefighter, and Paramedic of the Year Click here to register



4/20 – 3:00 p.m. Virtual Economic Development Committee Meeting Topic: What are 35 Mules? Speaker: Crystal Stiles, Sr. Director, Economic Development Florida Power & Light Click here to register



This weekend, we were saddened to learn of the passing of football icon, Howard Schnellenberger. A long-time college coach, Schnellenebeger is best remembered for reviving the football programs at the Universities of Miami and Louisville. More recently, Schnellenberger, affectionally known as “Coach”, brought our beloved FAU Owls to the Division I-AA playoffs by only his third season. He was a larger-than-life figure and put college football on the map at FAU. Coach will be missed, and his legacy will be forever honored.



