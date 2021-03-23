Message from the CEO: Moving Business Forward

Good Morning Valued Chamber Member,

The Florida Senate passed Senate Bill 72, a piece of important legislation that addresses COVID-19 Liability Protections. This bill contains protections for business entities, religious institutions, educational institutions, governmental entities, and health care providers that substantially followed governmental health care and safety guidelines to protect against the spread of COVID-19. The bill also provides protections retroactive to the start of the pandemic (unless a lawsuit has already been filed) and will provide protections for a year after the bill is signed. The bill is scheduled for the House Special Order Calendar on Thursday, March 25th. Barring any amendments from the House, the bill will be ready for Governor DeSantis’s signature.

Governor DeSantis has announced anyone 50 years old and older, regardless of occupation, can now receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Publix will continue to prioritize all educators as part of the Federal Pharmacy Program directive. Starting Wednesday, Publix will begin booking appointments for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as the state is set to receive 42,000 doses. In addition to Publix, appointments can be scheduled at select Walgreens, CVS, Wal-Mart, and Winn Dixie locations. Palm Beach County Health Care District is also now accepting appointment requests from those 50 years old and older. Click here for more information and to register. The Governor plans to make the vaccine available to all adults before May 1st in accordance with the President’s directive to Governors.

We are proud to host the Chamber’s second annual Boynton Beach First Responders Awards Luncheon on Friday, April 16th. During this virtual one-hour program, we will recognize and honor a Police Officer, Firefighter, and Paramedic of the Year. These brave professionals have been chosen by their departments for their courageous acts in service to the community of Boynton Beach. Thank you to Baptist Health (Bethesda East & West) for their title sponsorship, as well as ADT, for their support. Click here to register and support our first responders!

3/23 – 12:00 p.m. Virtual Smart Talk for WomenTopic: Successful Implementation of Your Sales Plan – What Sales Plan?Speaker: Nancy Proffitt, Founder, Proffitt Management SolutionsClick here to register

3/23 – 5:00 p.m. Virtual Live After FiveTopics: Meet, Greet, Connect and Have fun at this After-Hours Virtual Networking EventClick here to register

3/25 – 8:30 a.m. Virtual Boynton Beach Government Affairs CouncilTopic: Mainstreet at Boynton Speaker: Justin Hall, Vice President, Mason Construction and Development Click here to register

3/26 – 8:30 a.m. Virtual Women’s Business Council Topic: Persevering and Succeeding in Traditionally Male-Dominated Industries! Speaker: Leslie H. Tayne, Esq. – Founder/Managing Director of Tayne Law GroupClick here to register

3/31 – 12:00 p.m. Virtual Exclusive Trustee PresentationTopic: CEO SpotlightSpeaker: Eric Silagy, President & CEO Florida Power & LightClick here to register

4/2 – 8:30 a.m. Virtual PRIME Professional Group Sponsored By: Allegiance Home Health Topic: Branding in the Age of Social MediaSpeaker: Kara Clapp, Founding Partner & Principal Creative Director, Sack Lunch Agency Click here to register



4/16 – 12:00 p.m. Virtual Boynton Beach First Responders Awards LuncheonSponsored By: Baptist Health Topic: Recognize and honor a Police Officer, Firefighter, and Paramedic of the YearClick here to register The Boca Raton Innovation Campus (BRiC) held its official ribbon cutting for the launch of their new coffee shop and the display of an enlarged replica of the first IBM personal computer keyboard. The coffee shop is aptly named Marcel Breuer’s, after BRiC’s iconic architect. The 12’ by 45’ keyboard highlights the CTRL-ALT-DEL keys in bronze in recognition of Dr. David Bradley, the inventor of the world-renowned universal code which was developed at BRiC. These new enhancements are just the continuation of investment to create the most sought-after business campus in the world. We thank Crocker Partners for their commitment to this vision and spotlighting the significant technological inventions that were launched right here in Boca Raton.

