Message from the CEO: Moving Business Forward

The Boca Raton Resort and Club has announced Daniel A. Hostettler as its new president. A twenty-five-year veteran of the hospitality industry, Daniel’s career has included luxury hotel, restaurant and private club management. For the last twelve years, he has been president and group managing director of Ocean House Management Collection, which includes four properties in Rhode Island and one in Lenox, Massachusetts. He officially takes over in his new role on April 19th and we are excited to welcome Daniel and his family to Boca Raton.

The Department of Immunology and Microbiology at Scripps Research Institute in Palm Beach County is in the process of developing a COVID-19 vaccine. This powdered vaccine requires no refrigeration and is mixed with water prior to injection. If successful, this vaccine’s ability to be used on a global scale will help those nations unable to use the current vaccinations.

Governor DeSantis announced that he is recommending $50 million in federal stimulus funding for VISIT FLORIDA. This additional funding would bring his total budget recommendation for the organization to $100 million. With travel and tourism being one the hardest hit industries because of the coronavirus, and one of the greatest sources of revenue for our state, this investment will help VISIT FLORIDA speed-up the recovery of Florida’s important tourism industry. Governor DeSantis’s leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic has been essential in restoring tourism to our state. Contact your legislators in the Florida House of Representatives and the Florida State Senate to voice your support of the Governor’s recommendation and share how it will impact your business and our community.

The IRS is delaying the deadline to file your 2020 taxes to May 17, 2021. The IRS was already running behind this year and had earlier announced they would not begin accepting and processing 2020 tax returns until February 12th. The agency needed more time to program its systems to reflect new tax rules. Additional information and guidance will be forthcoming in the next few days and as always, we will pass that information along to you when it becomes available.

This week, The City of Boca Raton announced the promotion of Christina Gibson to Assistant City Manager, effective March 22, 2021. Christina has 10 years of local government experience, serving the City of Boca Raton in previous roles as Community Relations Manager for Mizner Park Amphitheater, and her most recent position as Communications and Marketing Manager. Congratulations Chrissy! We look forward to working with you in your new role.

An indication that Spring is around the corner, Florida Atlantic University (FAU) has announced its annual spring football game. The game will be held on March 27th at FAU stadium with a 3:00 pm kick-off. Fans will be allowed on a limited basis. Click here for more information and tickets. We are looking forward to seeing our FAU football Owls back on the field!

