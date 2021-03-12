Message from the CEO: Moving Business Forward

On Tuesday, Boca Raton held its municipal elections. The Chamber congratulates Monica Mayotte for her re-election and Yvette Drucker for her election to the Boca Raton City Council. The Chamber looks forward to its continued collaboration with all city officials to advance economic prosperity in Boca Raton. Additionally, we thank Constance Scott and Brian Stenberg for their efforts to serve the citizens and businesses of Boca Raton. Josie Machovec and Bernard Korn are also to be recognized for their efforts to seek public office. We are fortunate to have so many qualified and engaged citizens who are willing to serve our community.

Governor DeSantis announced yesterday that most Florida residents (50 and under) could be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine by next month. 70% of seniors in Palm Beach County have now been vaccinated. The state is lowering the age requirement to 60+ on Monday. Additionally, Governor DeSantis issued an executive order which waves all fines issued by county and municipal government agencies related to coronavirus restrictions to businesses and residents. However, the order does not apply to any COVID-19-related enforcement imposed by the state, including fines on assisted living facilities, hospitals, and health care providers.

President Biden signed the $1.9 trillion, American Rescue Plan (ARP), COVID-19 relief bill into law Thursday. The bill includes funding for vaccination efforts and another round of stimulus checks. 85% of households will receive direct payments. Individuals earning less than $75,000 per year will be sent $1,400 and couples earning less than $150,000 will be sent $2,800. The bill also includes the continuation of the $300 weekly unemployment benefits, expanded child tax credits, and federal dollars for state and local governments. ARP will also provide funds for mass vaccination sites across the country, re-supply federal stockpiles of both personal protective equipment, materials needed for COVID-19 tests, and provide another $7.25 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) with loans being forgivable if 60% of the money is used to support payroll expenses, mortgage interest, rent, utilities, and other business expenses.

The Treasure Coast Region of Indian River, St. Lucie, Martin, and Palm Beach counties, and the Treasure Coast Regional Planning Council (TCRPC) created a brief survey seeking to understand the operational changes businesses have implemented since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. TCRPC will evaluate the impact private and public funding have had on businesses’ ability to stay afloat and identify economic solutions and potential resources for businesses. All information will be reported in general terms and individual business information will remain confidential. Please take a minute to complete this important survey.

3/16 – 8:30 a.m. Virtual FREE Workshop Topic: How to Write a Press Release (Part 1of a 3-part Public Relations Series)Speaker: Jennifer Palumbo McFarland, Assistant Professor, College of Business, Lynn University Click here to register

3/16 – 12:00 p.m. Virtual PULSE Presentation Topic: CEO Spotlight Speaker: Daniel Cane, CEO & Co-Founder, Modernizing Medicine Click here to register

3/16 – 8:30 a.m. Virtual South Healthcare Advocacy Network (S.H.A.N.)Sponsored By: Memorial Healthcare System Topics: COVID-19 and the Brain and Emotional Health Speakers: Memorial Neuroscience Institute’s Neurosurgeons Dr. Daniel Aghion, MD, & Dr. Scott Raffa, MD Click here to register

3/17 – 3:00 p.m. Virtual Economic Development Committee Meeting Topic: Innovation in Boca Raton Speaker: Angelo Bianco, Managing Partner, Crocker Partners Click here to register

3/18 – 8:00 a.m. Virtual Coffee Plus Network Topic: Perk Up Your Leads Over a Cup of Coffee! Enjoy this monthly networking opportunity. Grab a cup of coffee, meet new people, and give your best 30-second elevator pitch – all before the workday begins! Click here to register

3/18 – 11:45 a.m. In-Person Successful Women In Business Luncheon Topic: Cracks, Bumps, Clumps, and Grumps – Skin Health 101 During a Pandemic Speaker: Meredith Hancock, MD, FAAD, Board Certified Dermatologist, Clearlyderm Dermatology Location: Wyndham Deerfield Beach Resort, 2096 NE 2nd Street, Deerfield Beach, FL 33441Click here to register

Yesterday morning, at our fourth consecutive in-person monthly membership breakfast, the Chamber was privileged to have Andrea Virgin, President, Boca Raton Center for the Arts and Innovation speak to a sold-out gathering of Chamber members and community stakeholders about her shared vision and drive to bring an inclusive state of the arts cultural center to Boca Raton. The Center is well on its way to becoming a reality and the Chamber thanks Andrea and the other members of the Center for the Arts and Innovation for their leadership and commitment to bring this project to Boca Raton.



One year ago, we entered into a new world with a global pandemic. We didn’t exactly know it at that time, but the event would change our lives dramatically. Now, one year later, the virus is further in our rear-view mirror. Vaccinations are on the rise and soon everyone will have the opportunity to become vaccinated. We are fortunate to work in a state with elected leaders who prioritize the needs of the business community and work hard to keep the economy strong and our community safe.

Together, we will continue to Move Business Forward in Boca Raton, Boynton Beach, and South Palm Beach County, making our region the best place to Live, Work, Learn and Play.



