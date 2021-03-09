Message from the CEO: Moving Business Forward

The polls opened at 7:00 am this morning to vote in the Boca Raton City Council election. If you have not already voted – the polls will be open until 7:00 pm. Click here to view your polling location. Don’t miss this opportunity to have your voice heard at the ballot box. Be sure to VOTE Today!

The Chamber’s Business Leaders United Political Action Committee (BLU-PAC) has endorsed Constance Scott for Seat C and Brian Stenberg for Seat D. Constance and Brian will lead the City in the right direction and serve as strong voices to represent the needs of the business community and neighborhoods. In addition to the candidates on the ballot – the Chamber encourages you to VOTE YES on both City Charter Amendment Questions.

Governor DeSantis announced the recent arrival of a shipment of 175,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. According to the Governor, more than 2.5 million seniors have been vaccinated in Florida so far. Additionally, the Governor hopes to continue to be able to lower the age requirement for vaccinations toward the end of this month. Week two of the legislative session in Tallahassee began yesterday.

The Florida House passed the business COVID-19 liability protections bill (House Bill 7) with a bipartisan vote. Other COVID-19 protection legislation continues to be discussed by lawmakers this week with Florida Senate Bill 72, the Senate companion of HB 7. SB 72 passed the Senate Commerce and Tourism Committee and has one stop remaining before it heads to the Senate Floor for a full vote. In addition, Florida Senate Bill 74 & Florida House Bill 7005, which provides protections to health care providers from COVID-19 related claims, have passed the Senate Health Policy Committee and the House Pandemics & Public Emergencies Committee. The Boca Chamber continues to advocate for the passage of these important bills and fight for the protection of our member businesses.

The City of Boynton Beach hosted its biannual Kinetic Art exhibit this past weekend. The exhibit featured twenty large moving sculptures placed throughout the new Town Square campus. Six of the pieces of art were created by artists in Palm Beach County for the “Karibu” exhibit. One of the featured pieces was a massive metal horse by artist Adrian Landon. Other pieces included columns that lit up and sounds that changed based on movement.



Boca Helping Hands announced that it has resumed its weekly Thursday night dinners and evening pantry bag pick-ups after being shut down due to COVID. Currently serving 4,000 families throughout their four pantry bag locations in Palm Beach County, Boca Helping Hands could not deliver on its mission without the support of the local business community and generosity of resident’s in Palm Beach County.

Together, with the philanthropic leaders in our community, we will continue to Move Business Forward in Boca Raton, Boynton Beach and South Palm Beach County, making our region the best place to Live, Work, Learn and Play.

