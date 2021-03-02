Message from the CEO: Moving Business Forward

Governor DeSantis has expanded COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to Floridians younger than 65 who have high-risk medical conditions through Executive Order 21-47. The Governor has also prioritized all public school teachers K-12, 50 years and older,with the opportunity to recieve the vaccine. Additionally, the order allows physicians, nurses, and pharmacists to vaccinate people who are deemed extremely vulnerable to COVID-19. Vaccinations are available at Walmart, Publix, and CVS pharmacies. This does not include the state and county-run vaccination sites.

Johnson and Johnson received Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorization for their COVID-19 vaccine this past weekend and has already begun shipping doses throughout the United States. The approval makes this the third authorized vaccine in the US. Johnson and Johnson plans to have 20 million total doses by the end of March with 100 million by the end of June. The vaccine only requires one dose, instead of two, and is easier to store.

Today marks the beginning of the annual Florida 60-day Legislative Session in Tallahassee. As of today, 2,555 bills have been filed covering a variety of issues. The Boca Chamber is strongly advocating for the passage of the following pieces of legislation during this session:

COVID-19 liability protections for businesses and health care providers Florida Senate Bill 74 & Florida House Bill 7

Extending the funding for VISIT FLORIDA Florida Senate Bill 778 & Florida House Bill 675

Sales tax collections from online retailers or marketplace facilitators Florida Senate Bill 50 & Florida House Bill 15

Tax Refund Program for Qualified Target Industry Businesses Florida Senate Bill 982 & Florida House Bill 6071

Film, Television, and Digital Media Targeted Rebate Program Florida Senate Bill 0704 & Florida House Bill 757

You can view the entire Boca Chamber Business Legislative Agenda. This agenda outlines the issues the Chamber is advocating for on behalf of the business community of Boca Raton, Boynton Beach and South Palm Beach County.



Additionally, the Florida Chamber of Commerce has released its annual Where We Stand Business Agenda. The agenda outlines key issues facing Florida’s business community for the coming year, which includes some of the legislation mentioned above. As always, the Chamber encourages you to reach out to your local state legislative delegation and share your support for the passage of these business-critical pieces of legislation.



The Chamber’s next in-person breakfast will be on Thursday, March 11th at the Boca Raton Marriott at Boca Center. Andrea Virgin, President, Boca Raton Center for the Arts and Innovation will share updates on the highly anticipated new cultural center coming to Boca Raton. extra space here Seating is limited, so register early for this amazing event.

The Chamber’s Tourism Committee is comprised of local hospitality professionals in the restaurant, retail, and hotel industries. At its most recent meeting, the group shared a combined positive outlook on the current state of lodging and dinning within our region. The hoteliers noted a sharp increase in occupancy through both leisure and business travel and restauranteurs noted an increase with in-person dinning. This positive news from our tourism industry, in combination with the approval of a third COVID-19 vaccine, are all positive indicators that our economy is in recovery mode. Consumer confidence is increasing, and commerce is flowing once again in our community.

Together, we continue to Move Business Forward in Boca Raton, Boynton Beach and South Palm Beach County, making our region the best place to Live, Work, Learn and Play.

