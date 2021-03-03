MCIFAU earns Florida Cancer Center of Excellence designator

A research partnership between one of largest cancer centers in Florida, Memorial Healthcare System, and Florida Atlantic University (MCIFAU) is one out of only five institutions to be named by the Florida Department of Health as a “Florida Cancer Center of Excellence ” since the designators inception in 2013.

According to an FAU press release, MCIFAU was recognized for research, survivorship, patient-centered care, and exceeding service standards.

Formed in 2020, MCIFAU’s purpose is “to bring clinical trials that will lead to advances in patient care and treatments for a variety of diseases, including melanoma, lung cancer, breast cancer, pancreatic cancer, and blood cancers,” according to the article.

You can read the full press release here.