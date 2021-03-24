Marcus Neuroscience Institute at Boca Raton Regional Hospital Completes Its First Robotic Assisted Spine Surgery

Marcus Neuroscience Institute at Boca Raton Regional Hospital

The Institute is the only facility in the area to feature this highly sophisticated technology

Boca Raton, FL – Using state-of-the art technology that promises to become tomorrow’s standard of care, neurosurgeons at Marcus Neuroscience Institute, Frank Vrionis, M.D. and Timothy Miller, M.D., have successfully performed their first robotic-assisted spine surgery. The Institute, located at Baptist Health’s Boca Raton Regional Hospital, is the only facility in Palm Beach and Broward counties to offer this advanced technology and one of only two facilities between Central Florida and the Florida Keys.

The patient, a man in his 70s, underwent a minimally invasive spinal fusion to stabilize the lumbar area of his back using the Mazor X™ Robotic Guidance Platform.

“Robotics allow us to perform minimally-invasive surgeries with increased safety and precision, leading to less blood loss, less post-operative pain and faster recovery,” says neurosurgeon Frank Vrionis, M.D., the Institute’s director. “With our new sophisticated robotic system, we will be able to perform more minimally invasive procedures safely and effectively. This is particularly beneficial to our aging population, because it reduces the risk of infection and shortens hospital stays.”

The robotics platform assists surgeons by combining 3D pre-operative planning, robotic guidance and intra operative surgical navigation for precise placement of spinal implants and screws. “The margin of error is very small in the spine,” Dr. Vrionis says. “If you’re placing hardware in the spine, there are times when one millimeter is all it takes to leave a person with weakness or a neurological problem. The more precise we can be, the better.”

The Mazor X™ Robotic Guidance Platform provides surgeons comprehensive information and visualization before ever making an incision. Using 3D imaging and computer analytics, the surgeon plans an optimal surgery in a CT-based 3D simulation of the patient’s spine. This means the angle, width and length of every screw are very specifically mapped for each patient and guided in real time during surgery.

During surgery, the robot “arm” with multiple joints gives the surgeon the exact, individualized trajectory to place screws, cages or other implants within the bones. Advanced intra-operative imaging and 3D cameras synchronize the position of the robotic surgical arm with the pre-op surgical blueprint. The robotic arm serves as a guide as the surgeon inserts tools and implants, ensuring the correct location, trajectory and depth.

“Like other robotic-assisted technologies, this system enhances the surgeon’s human skills to deliver superior precision — all while the surgeon retains full control of the procedure,” Dr. Vrionis explains. “The robotic guidance helps surgeons execute the custom surgical plan with exceptional precision through micro incisions.”

As spinal surgery has evolved, more focus has been placed on minimally invasive techniques. However, smaller incisions can pose a challenge to surgeons due to the limited view of the patient’s anatomy. By combining 3D pre-operative planning, robotic guidance and intra-operative surgical navigation, the robotic platform will assist surgeons in the treatment of many spine conditions.

Among them is spinal fusion surgery, a procedure that fuses together damaged vertebrae using a bone graft to create a single, solid bone. Screws and rods are often used to hold the bones together. The goal is to eliminate pain by stabilizing the spine. Other conditions that could benefit from robotic-guided spine surgery include degenerative disc disease, spinal deformity, herniated discs, spinal stenosis, revisions of previous surgeries, radiculopathy, complex scoliosis, tumor surgery and others.

“This technology will set the standard for the future of minimally invasive spine surgery,” says Lincoln Mendez, Boca Raton Regional Hospital’s CEO. “By bringing this new technology to our area, we are helping promote faster recovery times, reducing postoperative pain and improving results for our patients. We are committed to getting patients back to doing what they love most as quickly as possible.”

Led by Dr. Vrionis, Baptist Health’s Marcus Neuroscience Institute team members include neurosurgeons Timothy Miller Jr., M.D., Brian M. Snelling, M.D., Evan M. Packer, M.D. and Lloyd Zucker, M.D. To learn more about the Institute’s spine program, call 561-955-4600 or visit BRRH.com/MNI.

