March Is Last Call for Live Outdoor Performances at the Levis JCC Sandler Center

Boca Raton, FL – In January, the Adolph & Rose Levis JCC Sandler Center’s West Boca Theatre Company introduced The Courtyard Series, featuring live, outdoor musical and theatrical performances, offering a welcome change of pace for those craving in-person, yet socially-safe experiences. The series has just two more performances on its Spring schedule, making March the final opportunity to take advantage of these not-to-be-missed live shows.

March 4 – March 14: Love Letters by A.R. Gurney tells the story of lifelong childhood friends, both born to wealth and position, who correspond with birthday party thank-you notes and summer camp postcards. Love Letters makes it eloquently clear how much they really meant to and give to each other over the years—physically apart, perhaps, but spiritually as close as only true lovers can be. The play runs on select evenings beginning at 7 p.m.

March 24 and March 25: Musician Ari Axelrod will perform Jewish Broadway Cabaret in the Courtyard honoring songs and stories of Jewish composers and their contributions to the American Musical. Guests will enjoy reminiscent melodies and lyrics by Irving Berlin, Leonard Bernstein, and Carole King. The performances begin at 7 p.m.

“Even with a limited capacity, performing live has been a huge inspiration to both our performers and our audience,” said Alan Nash, Producer of West Boca Theatre Company. “It may have taken a pandemic to force us to expand our creativity as it relates to space, but we see The Courtyard Series continuing to blossom and expand our live performance offerings.”

All performances are $20 for general admission and are located in the Greenberg Courtyard at the Levis JCC Sandler Center. To learn more about the various levels of membership, contact Stephanie Owitz at 561-558-2520 or visit https://levisjcc.org/culture/membership/. The Levis JCC Sandler Center is located at 21050 95th Avenue S., in Boca Raton.

About the Levis JCC Sandler Center

The Levis JCC Sandler Center, which highlights renowned talent from artists and actors to authors and so much more, gives adults of all ages and faiths an opportunity to connect with others who share similar interests in continuing education, travel and social events. In an effort to keep its community connected and engaged during difficult times, the organization offered hundreds of classes, lectures, and films to thousands of people, free of charge from March through July. Learn more levisjcc.org/culture.