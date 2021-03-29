Local Social Workers Honored by Palm Beach Nonprofit

Dunkin Donuts to Join The Salvation Army of West Palm Beach County to Provide Morning Treats to Local Social Workers

Boca Raton, FL – On Tuesday, March 30th, three Dunkin Donut locations will join The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County to celebrate National Social Work Month by treating local caregivers to morning donuts. The theme of this year’s morning give-away is “Social Workers are Essential” and highlights the invaluable contributions social workers have made to the community during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Social workers who show proper credentials can receive their “treats” at the following Dunkin Donut locations:

4440 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL

1999 NW 2 nd Avenue, Boca Raton, FL

Avenue, Boca Raton, FL 4644 Lake Worth Road, Lake Worth, FL

In addition, Salvation Army Officers will be personally delivering 200 elegant Spa Gift Sets that include an inspirational Bible pocket card to local Social Workers who are providing care to families and individuals in partnership with the Army’s local programs. The Bible verse, “Be renewed in the spirit of your mind,” (Ephesians 4:23) is a meaningful message for Social Workers who provide extraordinary care to those in need.

National Social Work Month was first organized in March of 1963 by National Association of Social Workers as a means of encouraging public support for the profession. Then in 1984, a joint resolution of Congress was passed and was proclaimed by President Ronald Reagan under Proclamation 5167 on March 22 as National Professional Social Work Month.

“Social workers are indeed essential,” said Majors James and Leisa Hall, Area Commanders for The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County. “Without their professional assistance, The Salvation Army would not be able to protect children from abuse and neglect, provide mental health and substance abuse treatment, and assist veterans and their families. As caregivers, we do not know how we would have served the most vulnerable during the Covid Pandemic without their help!”

For more information, to volunteer, and/or make a financial contribution to The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County please contact Frank Marangos, Director of Development and Communications at 561.686.3530 and/or visit www.salvationarmypalmbeachcounty.org. Facebook information can be found by searching for @salarmypbco.

About The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County

The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County, an evangelical part of the universal Christian church established in 1922, has been supporting those in need in His name without discrimination for 99 years.