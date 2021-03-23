Local Charity that Does Outreach for Children in our Community.

Sasha Kaufman, Annick Coleman, Samantha Port, Laney Friedman, Jillian Ceritelli, Ilana Gellman, Ryder Goldschlag, Will Burke, Remy Morris

Boca Raton, FL – On Saturday, March 20, 2021, Touch A Heart Foundation hosted its first “Hearts of Gold” community service day.

Volunteers gathered to work on projects to benefit children and families in need in South Florida and brought donations of shelf-stable food for the Little Free Pantries located in Boca Raton and the surrounding towns.

The event was organized and run by 10 th grade students from Pine Crest School, Sasha Kaufman, and Samantha Port. Each interactive station was also run by students who wanted to get involved with giving back to the community. “It’s been a tough year for finding ways to do community service in person due to Covid safety restraints. We wanted to offer an opportunity for anyone interested in helping less fortunate families” said Sasha Kaufman. Laney Friedman, volunteer, and station leader added: “I felt the event was important because in addition to bringing our community together it gave me the opportunity to help many different people in a variety of ways all in one afternoon.”

Touch A Heart plans to host several of these types of events throughout the year.

Interactive Station Activities:

Write cards with uplifting messages and put together Activity Joy Bags for pediatric patients at Joe DiMaggio Hospital • Assemble Hygiene Packs for visitors to the TLC Free Showers Program • Decorate Bookmarks to be donated along with books being given to low-income school libraries and classrooms to inspire readers • Create Laundry Packs with detergent pods, dryer sheets and quarters for struggling families • Paint rocks with inspirational messages to distribute and spread cheer throughout town • Donate non-perishable items to fill The Little Free Pantries in Boca Raton.

“Each year we look to expand and add new programs to our calendar. Having to cancel our annual fundraiser this year was very tough on us financially, but we got creative and found a simple way to help those in need while promoting volunteerism” said Jennifer Kaufman, Executive Director.

For more information on Touch a Heart Foundation, please visit: www.touchaheartfoundation.org

About Touch a Heart:Touch A Heart Foundation is a non-profit 501(c)(3) charity dedicated to enriching the lives of disadvantaged children in the tri-county area of Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade.