Journey Aviation Grows Its Business Substantially Year Over Year

Boca Raton, FL – Journey Aviation – a worldwide private jet charter operator and aircraft management company – ventures into 2021 successfully reaching it’s 20 aircraft mark with a 25% fleet growth and a 35% increase in business since the pandemic commenced last year.

With the recent year over year additions, including two Gulfstream GVs, two Gulfstream GIVSPs, Challenger 300, Falcon 2000 and a Hawker 800XP, its fleet has not only grown significantly within its core business in the heavy jet category but also added super midsize and midsize jets to support a wider variety of clients flight demands.

Journey Aviation’s Chief Executive Officer, Fabian Bello shared, “We are incredibly humbled and grateful for our company’s growth and success given the climate of our industry and this worldwide pandemic. The spike in fleet growth and category diversification will allow us the opportunity to

continue to support our clients’ individual flight needs both, domestically and internationally.”

The latest aircraft charter fleet addition is a heavy jet, Gulfstream GIVSP with its long-range 5,200 nautical mile performance. The aircraft offers some 2021 interior upgrades in a 13 passenger executive configuration with light cream color leather seating. The layout includes a forward four-

place seating area, mid cabin 2-place seating area opposite a three-place divan and an aft four-place conference group opposite a credenza. The jet is equipped with an aft galley, warming oven, display monitors and Airshow.

“Even with most of our operations teams primarily working remote since March of 2020, we have not only been able to effectively manage the day-to-day operations, but also increase business from all facets. Our continued success and company growth is directly attributed to our highly dedicated team of aviation professionals in administration management, flight operations, safety, maintenance and crews. Even during unprecedented times, the team never seizes to amaze me”, Fabian stated Journey specializes in 24/7, on demand, charter flights worldwide with a focus on achieving excellence in personalized service and a quality product. Its fleet of aircraft comprises Gulfstream G550, Gulfstream GV, Gulfstream G450, Gulfstream GIVSP, Gulfstream GIV, Challenger 300, Falcon 2000, Hawker 4000, Hawker 800XP models. The Company holds high industry standard

safety certifications ARG/US Platinum, ISBAO Stage II, Wyvern Registered and is a member of the Air Charter Safety Foundation.

About Journey Aviation

Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida – As one of the largest U.S. based Gulfstream Operators, Journey Aviation is a global aviation company specializing in aircraft charter services, management, acquisition and sales. The current managed and operating fleet comprises of heavy, super midsize and midsize jets with flights offered worldwide. Journey employs approximately 125 employees.