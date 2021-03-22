Jewish Federation Selects 15 PBC Professionals for Emerging Leadership Program

16-Month Program Offers Invaluable Learning Experiences for Young Jewish Leaders

Boca Raton, FL Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County announced the new cohort of community leaders selected for its prestigious Emerging Leadership Program (ELP). Powered by Federation’s Mandel Center for Leadership Development and established in 2009, ELP connects Jewish young professionals to each other and the community through social, volunteer, leadership and philanthropic activities. The 16-month professional development track emphasizes leadership, the idea of Jewish peoplehood, and key issues related to advocacy and social action.

“At a time where we are physically distant from one another, I’m so proud to see the desire for social action, learning, engagement and connection is stronger than ever,” said Pamela Comiter, the first female Chair of Cohort 8 of the Emerging Leadership Program. “I’m honored to serve as Chair for such an impressive group of professionals, to help guide and mentor them, and to build upon the inspiring work that Federation has accomplished in our community, locally and across the globe.”

ELP is held through May 2022, with virtual sessions held approximately every six weeks.

The 2021 ELP class includes the following young Jewish leaders:

David Benson is the Vice President, Strategic Initiatives, at Kismet New Vision Holdings; helives in Palm Beach Gardens with his family.

Amy Forleiter is a Physician’s Assistant; she lives in Palm Beach Gardens. As a newcomer to Palm Beach County she is getting to know her new community and looks forward to future involvement.

Jordan Frances is a business development manager; he lives in Wellington. He enjoys outdoor activities, spending time with family, and being involved in the Jewish community.

Iryssa Jackowitz is the entrepreneur and founder of Sweet Loaf Challah; she lives in Palm Beach Gardens with her family. Her passions which include teaching and learning and expressing her ideas with imagination and creativity which have transformed both her personal and business life.

Randi Karmin is a South Florida native with deep roots in both philanthropic and business organizations.Currently, sheis abusiness consultant and sits on the board of the PTO at are daughter’s preschool. Randi lives in Jupiter with her daughter.

Joshua Kaston is the Founder/President of Clearwater Merchant Corp. He and his wife live in West Palm Beach. He has been a member of the board at TEDxWallStreet since its inception in 2011 and acted as Chief of Staff at the G8 Young Global Leaders Conference in Washington, DC.

Ethan Kernkraut is the Director of Corporate and Foundation Relations for MorseLife Health System. Ethan volunteers with local organizations, including the Palm Health Foundation and the Mandel JCC in Palm Beach Gardens. Ethan and his husband live in Palm Beach Gardens with their two children.

Andrew Koerner grew up in Palm Beach Gardens and attended Jupiter Community High School. He was active as a teen in the community. He is an immigration attorney and has been in private practice in Miami, New York and since September of 2020, in Wellington. Andrew is married to Marcio Hamerschlak and they have one son. He is currently a member of Temple Beth Torah in Wellington and looks forward to becoming engaged with the Jewish Community in the Palm Beaches again.

Maria Zamora Kugler has been a Florida attorney for over 10 years. She began her legal career as a prosecutor at the 19th Circuit State Attorney’s Office. She is married and has two sons. She is finishing her two year term as President of the PTO at her sons’ preschool.

Kerryn Lehman was born in South Africa, raised in Australia, worked in Singapore and has now made her home in America. She lives in Palm Beach Gardens, FL with her husband and two girls. Kerryn formerly worked in the hearing healthcare industry, overseeing clinical research and as a product and training manager. She now spends her time volunteering for a variety of organizations focusing on social justice..

Patrick Nicholas is a resident of Jupiter and is married to his wife and have two children. He spent his career in high tech engineering, sales and management consulting and now works in independent business ventures.

Adam Rickel was born in Broward County, FL and now resides in Palm Beach Gardens with his wife and son. Adam moved to Palm Beach County in 2008, living in West Palm Beach, Boynton Beach and Palm Beach Gardens over his ~12 years in the county. He got involved in various aspects of Jewish life while single and got further engrained in the community when he met his wife. Adam works for NextEra Energy Resources in utility-scale renewable energy development;

Justin Shifrin is an associate in Gunster’s Private Wealth Services department; he lives in Palm Beach Gardens. Justin was born and raised in Palm Beach County and is an active member of the community. He has volunteered with the Palm Beach County Youth Court and the Office of the State Attorney for the 15th Judicial Circuit.

Brad Sobel works in Finance and Accounting at NextEra Energy; he lives in Boynton Beach with his two sons and wife. He grew up in Coral Springs, and went to college at the University of Florida.

Addie Zubatkin is originally from New York, and a new transplant to Florida with a passion for helping people. She is aformer geriatric social worker, currently a stay-at-home mom; she lives in Palm Beach Gardens with her two daughters and husband.

To learn more about ELP, contact Lindsay Hirsch, Director of Leadership Development, at 561.242.6638 or [email protected]. Federation’s has a variety of opportunities for professionals and young adults to build relationships and engage in community service projects. Visit jewishpalmbeach.org for more information.

