In a Time Like No Other…With a Need Now Even Greater HFHSPBC Presents a WOMEN BUILD 2021 Fundraiser Like No Other

Returning Mother/Daughter Co-Chairs

Beverly Raphael Altman and Robyn Raphael- Dynan Announce “Build Your Way” Plan

While the whole world continues to be upended by Covid-19, South Palm Beach CountyHabitat Partner Families who had been struggling before the pandemic, are now facing even more challenges as they desperately await their Habitat homes to be built. That is why this year’s HFHSPBC’s 2021 Women Build co-chairs, committee and Habitat staff and construction team are presenting a “Build Your Way” theme for this year’s initiative.

To rev things up…there will be with an invitation-only socially distanced “Get Your Pink On” drive-in kick-off presented by Town Center at Boca Raton in partnership with Saks Fifth Avenue exclusively for registered 2021 Women Builders.

(From left) Returning to co-chair the 2021 Women Build are mother/daughter duo

Robyn Raphael-Dynan and Beverly Raphael Altman

Women Build: An Experiential Fundraiser Like No Other

Women Build brings together generations of mission-driven women annually to help transform their community in the days leading up to Mother’s Day (May 5, 6, 7, and 8) as they raise hammers, roofs, and money to help hard-working, low-income families build strength, stability, and self-reliance.

2019 Women Build “Heart of the Home” Sponsor Marilyn Weinberg signs her good wishes to the new homeowner family. Photo credit by Carlos Aristizabal

FPL’s Sophia Eccleston spruces up the neighboring house to the 2019 Women Build home. Photo Credit by Kaye Communications

HFHSPBC’s “Sisterhood of the Pink Hard Hat” women-only initiative uniquely combines experiential fundraising with “camaraderie-of-a-rare-kind.” It is part of the Habitat for Humanity National “Women Build” — founded in 1991— that enlists and encourages women across the country, with or without any construction skills, to fundraise and build homes for families in their local communities.

Leadership from the Paradise Bank get ready to “raise the roof” during the 2019 Women Build. Photo Credit by Kaye Communications

Returning as Mother/Daughter WOMEN Build Co-Chairs are Beverly Raphael Altman and Robyn Raphael-Dynan who are women builders every day as the CEO and President ofRCC Associates, a woman-owned general contracting firm. Supported by a committee of community-focused women leaders who all serve as Women Build team captains, Altman and Raphael-Dynan are actively recruiting builders. Because no construction experience is required, HFHSPBC’s WOMEN Builders span business, civic, community and philanthropic sectors. The volunteer builders work under the guidance of HFHSPBC construction professionals.

Women Build Ramps Up for Innovative “Safe2Build” Fundraising

“We know it has been a gut-wrenching year for everyone yet as we continue to work through it we have all been greatly inspired by exceptional acts of kindness and generosity given to those struggling in our community,” recognizes 2021 WOMEN Build Co-chair Robyn Raphael-Dynan who is also an HFHSPBC board member. “The 2021 Women Build offers yet another heart-warming opportunity for women leaders to give a ‘hand up,’ not a hand-out to hard-working, low-income families in our community who are in critical need of decent housing.”

2018 and 2019 Women Builder Arlene Herson gives a “Brush of Kindness” to a neighbor’s house next to the Women Build home. Photo credit by Kaye Communications

“In sensitivity to our dedicated WOMEN Builders, their health and safety concerns and their loyal donors who may have experienced financial setbacks, we have created an engaging Safe2Build fundraiser that lets participants ‘build their way’,” added Beverly Raphael Altman.

Returning Women Build Co-chair Beverly Raphael Altman shows her spirit and muscle during the 2019 Women Build. Photo credit by Carlos Aristizabal

HFHSPBC President & CEO Randy Nobles reports that following much discussion, due diligence, surveying Women Build leadership, health professionals, and construction team members, this year’s Women Build’s initiative will:

Powerhouse Women Builders Linda Gunn Paton and Marta Batmasian pitch in to improve their South Palm Beach community. (Photo credit by Kaye Communications)

expand the onsite build from three days (five shifts) to four days (eight shifts) to accommodate a lesser, limited number of builders per shift. CDC, state and county construction and healthcare protocols will be in place, masks required, plenty of hand sanitizer, boxed refreshments, etc.

two new ways to build: options to build-at-home or join-now-build-later. reset the traditional building eligibility minimum of $1,000 to a one-time-only reduced individual “give or get” qualifying amount of $500

the traditional building eligibility minimum of $1,000 to a one-time-only reduced individual “give or get” qualifying amount of $500 host an exciting “Get Your Pink On” together, yet apart launch meeting

How to Build Your Way: Three Ways, One Mission

This year Women Builders can choose how they want build homes, communities, and hope for hard working, low-income families:

On the Construction Site – No construction experience necessary, shifts are limited to 10 participants to keep everyone safe and social distancing, masks are required. From Home – Women Builders can choose to receive a simple DIY home goods build and design kit with instructions, and Women Build Swag Bag. Once you kit project is completed and returned to HFHSPBC, it will be donated to a Habitat Partner Family. Join Now, Build Later – Women Builders can join the “Sisterhood of the Pink Hard Hat” from home, help raise the much-needed funds now, receive Women Build Swag Bag, and then schedule a build day at a later date and time that works for them.

2021 Women Build Provides “Hand-Up” for Hard-working, Low-income Mom

Three 2019 Women Builders (from left) Debbie Leising, Pat Thomas and Bonnie Kaye take a break to smile about their “hand up” to a hard-working, low-income who now owns a safe, affordable home.

As impassioned empowerment drivers, Women Builders deliver significant impact that enriches lives and communities, one home, one family at a time, from generation to generation.

This year Women Builders will be collectively fundraising and “building their way” to further empower Suzie Michel, a widowed single mom who is raising four sons, ages 4 to 11, to achieve her family’s dream of owning their own home. She and her family currently live in an overcrowded, unsafe neighborhood where the rent is unaffordable. Michel works as a property manager in Delray Beach, has good credit and savings for closing and is committed to fulfilling the 300 sweat equity hours and 100 hours of financial literacy and home ownership curriculum required to qualify a zero-interest Habitat mortgage.

Women Build Helps Break Challenging Economic Cycles

Monies raised from the Women Build initiative underwrite the construction materials for the home being built for the Michel family as well as other Habitat homes. This funding is critical to the Habitat’s mission that helps hard-working, low income families in the South Palm Beach County community who have been unable to get ahead by qualifying for traditional bank mortgages.

Habitat homeowners earn their homes through sweat equity programs to qualify for interest-free mortgages – changing the trajectory of entire families for generations because they are the first in their family line to achieve homeownership.

Women Build Registration is Simple; Required Prior to Drive-in Kick-off

To attend the invitation-only drive-in kick-off, Women Builder must register by Tuesday, April 6.

To set up an online fundraising page and/or learn more about Women Build, sponsorship opportunities, visit www.HabitatSouthPalmBeach.org (click on the events dropdown to Women Build) or contact Marta Knowles at [email protected] or 561.819.6070, ext. 208.