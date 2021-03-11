Fashion Nova is known for its affordable products and have been able to gather over 20 million online followers in just 7 years after launching online. They have been able to serve men and women, and now children every day of the year, including on holidays. When Richard Saghian founded the company in 2006, he was only selling clubwear to women who personally came to the store in Panorama City, California. He decided to go the online route only when he discovered that people were reselling his clothes. Now, he has to cater to millions of people by providing them with very affordable trending pieces.

With over 13 million people visiting the Fashion Nova website monthly, people expect that the brand handles holiday sales differently, making it possible for more people to shop on the site, even though all the items sold on the site originally cost lower than $50.

Fashion Nova has built a good relationship with their customers and knows what to offer them to assist and still make sales during the holidays.

Let’s take a deeper look at how Fashion Nova handles sales during the holiday season.

Discounts

Discounts are not a new thing on the Fashion Nova website. They give discounts on a normal day. When you open the Fashion Nova website, you see an opt-in form that requires you to submit your email to get discounts on whatever you order during that session.

During the holiday seasons, such as Christmas and Halloween, Fashion Nova offers similar discounts apart from the regular discounts. For instance, during Halloween, they offered a 25% discount before the last day of Halloween. This allowed more people to shop the costumes at even more affordable prices.

For costumes that cost less than $30, customers were able to get them at about $22 or even less. This has allowed more people who visit the site to complete their orders rather than leave or glance through them without buying.

Even though they were already inexpensive, a higher percentage of people complete their orders when they see that they are getting some bonus from it (something other people may not be chanced to get if they arrive later).

Giveaways/ Promos

Apart from offering discounts by giving coupon codes during Christmas and Halloween, Fashion Nova also does giveaways on their social media pages. They upload tasks that people should participate in on their Instagram and Twitter handles, with rules of participation and the prices that someone or a few people will earn. Everyone stands a chance, but not everyone wins.

For instance, in late 2019, Fashion Nova did the New Year Eve Sweepstakes.

What did it involve?

On December 27, 2019, they announced that for people to stand a chance to win the $500 Fashion Nova gift cash prize, they had to follow the Fashion Nova Twitter account, retweet the post they made about the giveaway, and then wait until the results were announced.

At the end of this contest, there were over 2,000 retweets for a giveaway that only one person was going to win.

There was another giveaway that was held on Fashion Nova’s Instagram page in 2018 (at the end of the year). The prizes included a Macbook Air laptop, Sony camera, an iPhone, AirPods, and a Fashion Nova gift card.

These are quite big, right?

All the people had to do to get these was follow Fashion Nova’s Instagram account and tag some friends in the comments section of the eligible posts.

The organizers and sponsors randomly picked the winner from those who participated.

Now, what is the purpose of these contests, giveaways, and coupon code discounts during the holidays? How do they help Fashion Nova?

The simple answer is “Exposure.”

By opening up these giveaways and contests to everyone and not just people who have shopped on Fashion Nova before, the company can convert visitors to customers. People who have not shopped on the site before or even heard of it now visit the site to see what they have to offer for the holidays. Then, if they like what they see, they select products from the catalog and add them to their carts.

Even with the coupon codes, new visitors are more likely to complete their orders. These fashion items become affordable, and money is not a problem anymore. While they participate in the giveaways outside the site, they’re also visiting the site to place some orders.

At the end of the giveaway, the winner is contacted via Instagram DM or on other social media accounts. With the Fashion Nova gift card, they can buy whatever they want.

Bottom Line

Fashion Nova is working towards satisfying everyone in the industry.v The fashion brand has already produced new clothing lines for male and female children, apart from the men and women’s collections. They have also delved into the beauty space with Maven Beauty.

With all these products being sold at affordable prices, Fashion Nova already makes holidays enjoyable for many customers. Now, with more coupon code discounts, and giveaways, they’re able to make more sales by putting themselves in front of new customers and engaging with them. In an interview, Richard Saghian said that almost 75% of the people who shop on the site come back a second time. By giving to people, the brand ends up receiving more.