Published On: Sat, Mar 13th, 2021

Health Care District of Palm Beach County Opens Vaccination Appointment Requests to Adults 60 Years and Older

County Commissioner Robert S Weinroth’s office has announced the Health Care District of Palm Beach County has expanded COVID-19 vaccination appointment requests to adults 60 years and older. All eligible individuals are encouraged to complete the request form at the Health Care District’s website, Vaccine.hcdpbc.org/

Those eligible to be vaccinated beginning Monday, March 15, 2021 per Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ Executive Order 21-62 include:

  • Persons 60 years of age and older;
  • Health care personnel with direct patient contact;
  • K-12 school employees 50 years of age and older;
  • Sworn law enforcement officers 50 years of age and older;
  • Firefighters 50 years of age and older; and
  • Persons deemed extremely vulnerable to COVID-19 as determined by a physician who provides an attestation that the patient meets the defined eligibility criteria outlined in this Department of Health form.

“The Health Care District has the capacity to quickly schedule vaccination appointments for eligible adults and we encourage those who meet the criteria to log in and request an appointment,” said County Commissioner Robert S Weinroth. 

“We have administered nearly 85,000 vaccinations since our operations began in late December with the goal of getting shots into arms safely and efficiently to help achieve community immunity,” said Darcy J. Davis, Health Care District Chief Executive Officer. 

Those who submit appointment requests are asked to indicate in the “Reason for Appointment” box which of the above eligibility categories best applies. They are then placed in a virtual waiting room for scheduling on a first-come, first-serve basis. Depending on vaccine supply, eligible adults are being notified of an available appointment as quickly as a few days after submitting their online request. 

“Our dedicated teams work hard to ensure that the scheduling and appointment processes flow smoothly and result in a positive patient experience,” said Belma Andrić, MD, MPH, the Health Care District’s Chief Medical Officer. “We truly appreciate the many messages of gratitude we are receiving from those who are vaccinated.”

All registrations must be completed electronically at vaccine.hcdpbc.org/. For those with no internet access, the Health Care District’s helpline at 561.804.4115 is available to assist in English, Spanish and Creole. 

The Health Care District is operating three large-scale, appointment-only, walk-in vaccination sites at the South County Civic Center west of Delray Beach, the Burns Road Community Center in Palm Beach Gardens, and the South Florida Fairgrounds in suburban West Palm Beach.

These sites are supported by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, the City of Palm Beach Gardens, Palm Beach Gardens Fire Rescue, United Way volunteers, Palm Beach County leadership and the Florida Department of Health for Palm Beach County.

