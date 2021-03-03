Health Care District of Palm Beach County Expands Eligibility on Vaccination Appointments

County Commissioner Robert S Weinroth has announced the Health Care District of Palm Beach County has updated its criteria for scheduling COVID-19 vaccination appointments in accordance with Executive Order 21-47, issued by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Effective immediately, the following individuals can request an appointment at Vaccine.hcdpbc.org/:

Residents 65 years of age and older;

Health care personnel with direct patient contact;

K-12 school employees (50 years of age and older);

Sworn law enforcement officers (50 years of age and older);

Firefighters (50 years of age and older); and

Residents deemed extremely vulnerable to COVID-19 as determined by a physician who provides an attestation the patient meets the defined eligibility criteria outlined in the Department of Health form.

Once the appointment request form is received by the Healthcare District, individuals will be placed in a virtual waiting room for scheduling on a first-come, first-serve basis, dependent upon vaccine availability.

All registrations must be completed electronically at Vaccine.hcdpbc.org/.

For those with no Internet access, the Health Care District’s helpline at 561.804.4115 is available to assist in English, Spanish and Creole.

All individuals presenting for a vaccination will need to bring identification for age verification and a work badge, if applicable.

Individuals 18 years and older who are deemed medically vulnerable to COVID-19 will also need to bring the Department of Health-approved form, as attested by their licensed physician, with them to their vaccination appointment.

“Our dedicated team is working hard to maximize efficiencies in the fight against COVID-19 and get shots safely into arms,” said Darcy J. Davis, Health Care District Chief Executive Officer. “With expanded eligibility and increased vaccine supply, we can vaccinate a greater number of people and help achieve our goal of community immunity.”

The Health Care District has completed scheduling nearly all individuals who were on the Florida Department of Health-Palm Beach waiting list, and who also confirmed they still wanted appointments.

Individuals who believe they were on the FDOH waitlist, but were not contacted for an appointment can submit a new appointment request and check “Yes” in the box indicating they were on the waitlist. The Health Care District will verify and prioritize accordingly.

PLEASE NOTE: All individuals who submitted an appointment request prior to March 1st and who do not currently have a scheduled appointment at one of the Health Care District’s vaccination sites must complete and submit a new online appointment request form at Vaccine.hcdpbc.org/ and indicate in the box “Reason for Appointment” which of the above categories best applies.

Since December, the Health Care District has provided 65,000 vaccinations and is operating three large-scale vaccination sites in northern, central and southern Palm Beach County.

The prescheduled, appointment-only, walk-in sites are located at the South County Civic Center west of Delray Beach, the Burns Road Community Center in Palm Beach Gardens, and the South Florida Fairgrounds in suburban West Palm Beach.

This complex vaccination operation is supported by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, the City of Palm Beach Gardens, Palm Beach Gardens Fire Rescue, United Way volunteers, the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners and the Florida Department of Health-Palm Beach.