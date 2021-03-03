Published On: Wed, Mar 3rd, 2021

Health Care District of Palm Beach County Expands Eligibility on Vaccination Appointments

County Commissioner Robert S Weinroth has announced the Health Care District of Palm Beach County has updated its criteria for scheduling COVID-19 vaccination appointments in accordance with Executive Order 21-47, issued by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Effective immediately, the following individuals can request an appointment at Vaccine.hcdpbc.org/:

  • Residents 65 years of age and older;
  • Health care personnel with direct patient contact;
  • K-12 school employees (50 years of age and older);
  • Sworn law enforcement officers (50 years of age and older); 
  • Firefighters (50 years of age and older); and
  • Residents deemed extremely vulnerable to COVID-19 as determined by a physician who provides an attestation the patient meets the defined eligibility criteria outlined in the Department of Health form.

Once the appointment request form is received by the Healthcare District, individuals will be placed in a virtual waiting room for scheduling on a first-come, first-serve basis, dependent upon vaccine availability.

All registrations must be completed electronically at Vaccine.hcdpbc.org/.

For those with no Internet access, the Health Care District’s helpline at 561.804.4115 is available to assist in English, Spanish and Creole. 

All individuals presenting for a vaccination will need to bring identification for age verification and a work badge, if applicable.  

PBC Mayor Dave Kerner flanked by Commissioner Maria L Sachs and PBC Vice Mayor Robert S Weinroth

Individuals 18 years and older who are deemed medically vulnerable to COVID-19 will also need to bring the Department of Health-approved form, as attested by their licensed physician, with them to their vaccination appointment.

“Our dedicated team is working hard to maximize efficiencies in the fight against COVID-19 and get shots safely into arms,” said Darcy J. Davis, Health Care District Chief Executive Officer.  “With expanded eligibility and increased vaccine supply, we can vaccinate a greater number of people and help achieve our goal of community immunity.”

The Health Care District has completed scheduling nearly all individuals who were on the Florida Department of Health-Palm Beach waiting list, and who also confirmed they still wanted appointments.

Individuals who believe they were on the FDOH waitlist, but were not contacted for an appointment can submit a new appointment request and check “Yes” in the box indicating they were on the waitlist. The Health Care District will verify and prioritize accordingly.  

PLEASE NOTE: All individuals who submitted an appointment request prior to March 1st and who do not currently have a scheduled appointment at one of the Health Care District’s vaccination sites must complete and submit a new online appointment request form at Vaccine.hcdpbc.org/ and indicate in the box “Reason for Appointment” which of the above categories best applies.

Since December, the Health Care District has provided 65,000 vaccinations and is operating three large-scale vaccination sites in northern, central and southern Palm Beach County.

The prescheduled, appointment-only, walk-in sites are located at the South County Civic Center west of Delray Beach, the Burns Road Community Center in Palm Beach Gardens, and the South Florida Fairgrounds in suburban West Palm Beach. 

This complex vaccination operation is supported by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, the City of Palm Beach Gardens, Palm Beach Gardens Fire Rescue, United Way volunteers, the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners and the Florida Department of Health-Palm Beach.

About the Author

- Robert Weinroth is a 27 year resident of Boca Raton where he is an attorney, businessman, former member of the City Council (where he served for four years) and currently serves as an elected member of the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners. Commissioner Weinroth went to Boston’s Northeastern University where he earned a BSBA in Management. He went on to earn his Juris Doctor at New England School of Law. He is admitted to practice law in Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey and the Supreme Court of the United States. Weinroth served as president and general counsel of Freedom Medical Services Inc, an accredited medical supply company in Boca Raton. FREEDOMED® represented the realization of an entrepreneurial dream. Weinroth, and his wife Pamela operated the company for 16 years, eventually selling the business in 2016. Weinroth takes great pride in his past work as a volunteer Guardian ad Litem for the 15th Judicial Circuit, advocating for the needs of abused and neglected children deemed dependent by the Court. After serving on multiple community boards and committees, Weinroth was elected to the Boca Raton City Council in 2014. During his tenure, he served as CRA Vice-chair and Deputy Mayor and was appointed to a number of county boards including the Boca Raton Airport Authority, the Palm Tran Service Board, the Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency, the Treasure Coast Planning Council and was elected a board member of the Palm Beach County League of Cities. Commissioner Weinroth serves as County Vice-Mayor and has been appointed Chair of the Solid Waste Authority, a board member of the PBC Transportation Planning Agency, and alternate representative on the Treasure Coast Planning Agency and several other county and regional boards. Robert, Pamela and their two dogs, Sierra and Siggy, are proud to call Boca Raton home.

