HADASSAH HOSTS CRUCIAL VIRTUAL “ANTISEMITISM TODAY” PROGRAM

BOYNTON BEACH, FL – The Hadassah Florida Atlantic Region invites the community to participate in a crucial virtual “Antisemitism Today” program on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at 7:00pm. The program will be presented by Josephine Gon, Vice President of the Jewish Community Relations Council of the Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County.

“Antisemitism Today” will both equip and provide you with suggestions on how to combat antisemitism wherever it occurs. There is no cost for this program.



To register for the Series, please visit:

https://hadassah-org.zoom.us/j/89759467194?pwd=RGxYdXpJWUZ4N0JjT0hMNFRDK2Fxdz09



Upon registration, you will receive an email confirmation with the link to program.



The Hadassah Florida Atlantic Region serves 50+ chapters in Palm Beach, Martin & St Lucie Counties. Its office is located at 1325 S. Congress Ave., Suite 209, Boynton Beach, FL 33426, 877-949-1818, [email protected]

Hadassah Florida Atlantic is part of Hadassah, The Women’s Zionist Organization of America, Inc. (HWZOA). HWZOA is a leader in medical research and development evolving out of its hospitals in Israel that is shared with the world and is a strong proponent of domestic advocacy initiatives. Visit Hadassah website to learn more: www.hadassah.org.