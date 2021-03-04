Lynn Announces a Virtual Graduation for the Classes of 2020 and 2021

Boca Raton, FL – Lynn University recently announced that the 2020 and 2021 commencement ceremony will be virtual due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement follows the University’s previous commitment last March to hold an in-person ceremony for the class of 2020. Earlier this fall, Lynn announced that a joint in-person ceremony would be held on May 15 for the class of 2020 and 2021. Several students shared their disappointment on social media.

“I am saddened to hear that Lynn University’s May 2021 commencement is a virtual event,” said Claire McCabe, senior. “The ceremony could be held at Bobby Campbell field. Students would be tested before [the ceremony] and [would] wear a mask.”

Lynn University has a population of 3,000 or about 900 undergrads per class. Other Florida universities, including Florida State University, The University of Florida and Florida Atlantic University are having in-person ceremonies outdoors despite their undergraduate populations being over 30,000 students.

“Like other Lynn students, I really went through all of this just to have a virtual graduation for both my undergrad and master’s,” said Jayla Hall, alum and current master’s student. “To top it off, I get to sit and watch other students from other Florida universities experience something that I’ve been looking forward to.”

Florida Atlantic University is less than ten minutes away from Lynn’s campus. According to Florida Atlantic University’s website, they are currently planning on holding two ceremonies this year on Apr. 29 and will require all attendees to wear face coverings.

“Hearing this news has made me really upset,” said Khari Bryant, student. “It’s not fair that we can’t have an in-person graduation but other universities in Boca Raton can.”

A petition on change.org was created by Lynn student Gregory Lopez shortly after the university made the announcement to have a virtual ceremony. After only a few hours, the petition gained traction and gained over 500 signatures from students, alumni and parents with more that followed in the days after.

“Lynn is one of the most innovative universities in the nation and I am certain that there is a solution aside from a virtual ceremony,” said Lopez, senior via change.org. “Please help my classmates and I spread the word and demand a change.”

For more information regarding Lynn University’s commencement, visit lynn.edu/commencement. To sign the petition, visit http://chng.it/kkdrFX74tc

By Kathryn Hubbard Co-Editor-in-Chief