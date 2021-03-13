“Government in the Sunshine” Begins with your Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller

Joseph Abruzzo

Boca Raton, FL – Clerks of the Circuit Court & Comptrollers throughout Florida are marking Sunshine Week, the national initiative celebrating access to public information and open government.

This year, Sunshine Week is from March 14 to March 20, and the Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller in Palm Beach County will use its social media channels throughout the week to highlight Clerks’ vital role in keeping “government in the sunshine.”

“During Sunshine Week and every week, we are committed to serving our community and ensuring they have the information they need, when they need it,” said Joseph Abruzzo, Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller, Palm Beach County. “Whether you need to know how CARES Act money was spent, research lawsuits filed against a company or search mortgages and deeds in the official record, my office has the information you need.”

Sunshine Week is an opportunity for Clerks to feature the different ways they protect, preserve and maintain their county’s public records and public funds. Those responsibilities include:



· Ensuring access to criminal, civil and traffic court records

· Providing and protecting official records including court judgments, deeds, liens, marriage licenses, mortgages, plats and tax deeds;

· Producing minutes for County Commission meetings;

· Creating annual financial reports detailing county finances, revenue, spending and debt; and,

· Conducting audits to ensure money is spent in accordance with county policy and procedures.

The Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller in each county is independently elected, and provides their constituents on-demand access to public information. To learn more about Clerk Abruzzo and the services provided by his office, visit www.mypalmbeachclerk.com or follow @ClerkPBC on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.