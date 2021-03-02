Golf Tournament to Benefit Achievement Centers for Children & Families

Peter Kross, Peggy Kross, Margie FitzSimons, Michael FitzSimons

ACCF Annual Golf Tournament “Swing to Achieve”

Saturday, April 3rd to Benefit Achievement Centers for Children & Families

Boca Raton, FL – Achievement Centers for Children & Families (ACCF) will hold its 2nd Annual Palm Beach Par 3 Golf Tournament at the Palm Beach Par 3 Golf Club, 2345 South Ocean Blvd, Palm Beach, FL 33480 from 8am to 1pm, on Saturday, April 3rd, 2021.

Beginning with a 9 a.m. shotgun scramble, this tournament will raise funds to benefit Achievement Centers for Children & Families, a community-based nonprofit that supports hundreds of local children and their families annually by providing access to a variety of programs year-round.

Walter S. Tomenson, Jr., Vice Chairman of the ACCF Foundation Board, is heading this year’s tournament.

“We are excited to be able to return to this magnificent course that allows players beautiful views of the intracoastal and ocean,” Walter S. Tomenson, Jr. said.

The entry fee is $150 per golfer or $600 per foursome and includes cart, green fees, range balls, goody bags, refreshments, lunch and more.

To register to play as well as information on becoming a sponsor, or both please visit https://achievementcentersfl.org/accf-golf/ or contact [email protected]

About Achievement Centers for Children & Families

At Achievement Centers for Children & Families children are involved in Early Learning (Toddler and Preschool), After School, Teen and Summer Camp programs that help prepare them for academic and social success and inspire them to discover their talents. Our families are served through our Family Strengthening and Economic Stabilization services which benefit the community by stabilizing families in crisis; supporting them to serve as the foundation of their child’s growth. Family strengthening services are embedded within our four core programs of Early Learning, After School, Teen and Summer Camp. ACCF serves 900 local children and families each year from three locations in Delray Beach; Nancy K. Hurd Campus, Village Academy, and Pine Grove Elementary. For more information, call (561) 266-0003 or visit www.achievementcentersFL.org