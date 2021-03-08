FAU’s Jeffrey Huber Elevated to College of Fellows Within the American Institute of Architects

Boca Raton, FL – Jeffrey E. Huber, interim director and associate professor of the School of Architecture in Florida Atlantic University’s Dorothy F. Schmidt College of Arts and Letters, was recently elevated to the College of Fellows within the American Institute of Architects. This is the AIA’s highest membership honor and is given to honor exceptional work and contributions to architecture and society. Only 3 percent of the more than 95,000 members worldwide have been recognized with this honor. For 2020, 102 members received the designation. Huber is the first person from FAU to ever receive this honor and is also the youngest ever to receive the honor in the state of Florida.

AIA was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Washington, D.C., with more than 200 chapters around the world. The Institute advocates for the value of architecture and gives architects the resources they need to drive positive change through the power of design.

“We are very proud of Jeffrey Huber’s extraordinary accomplishments that led to this remarkable honor bestowed upon him by his peers,” said Michael Horswell, dean of FAU’s Dorothy F. Schmidt College of Arts and Letters. “We are fortunate to have Professor Huber’s leadership in the South Florida architectural community and in our School of Architecture. His vision is not only contributing to innovative and sustainable solutions for our region, but is helping shape the work of the next generation of architects he trains in our accredited program.”

Huber teaches upper-division architecture studios and also lecture courses on urban design and materials and methods of construction. His work focuses on interdisciplinary public work projects that combine ecological, landscape, urban and architectural design. He is also a principal in the internationally recognized firm of Brooks + Scarpa and manages their South Florida office. He is currently researching issues of sea-level rise in south Florida and has established over a quarter of a million dollars in grant funding in that effort through the National Endowment of the Arts and Florida Sea Grant programs.

Huber’s research, teaching, and design work have garnered numerous national awards from The AIA, The American Society of Landscape Architects (ASLA), and the American Collegiate Schools of Architecture (ACSA), from whom he was awarded the 2011-2012 ACSA/AIAS New Faculty Teaching Award. In 2017 Huber received the National Young Architect Award and in 2018 he received a National Institute Honor Award for his sea-level rise design research “Salty Urbanism.” Recently he received the Presidential Award from AIA Florida for his dedication to leading the profession to properly respond to Florida’s changing climate conditions.

Huber has advanced sustainability educational and professional initiatives in agricultural urbanism, green school design, missing-middle housing typologies, Transit-Oriented Development and Low Impact Development. His professional work has been published in books and periodicals including 99K House Competition, Architect, Residential Architect, and Architectural Record.

