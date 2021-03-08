Family Turns Tragedy Into Life Saving Indoor Swim Facility to Ensure Others Don’t Endure What They Experienced

Deana Angel, Christie Goodwin, Jeanmarie Connor and Sarrie Katz

Premier Pediatrics Steps Up to Sponsor Pool for ISR Lessons for Community

Boca Raton, FL – They say that when you endure a devastating event you can let it take over or you can somehow find it in you to turn it in to something positive. That is what the Morrison Family has done. Keri Morrison, mother to Jake who passed away after a drowning accident, turned their devastation in to what is now the Live Like Jake Foundation, an organization dedicated to raising awareness about childhood drowning prevention, support for self-rescue swim lessons and emotional and financial support to families who have experienced a drowning tragedy.

Now, and even amid a global pandemic, the organization reached a major milestone – opening a new indoor swim facility to host InfantSwim Resource (ISR) Self-Rescue swim lessons year-round. The lessons will be available for the entire community with a goal to work towards stronger infant water safety and less tragedies.

“ISR techniques form the bedrock of safe swimming skills,” shared Dr. Jeanmarie Connor of Premier Pediatrics of Palm Beach sponsor of the pool. “ISR lessons align with the Foundation’s mission to promote childhood drowning awareness and water safety and are now be available to children year-round. We are proud to support Live Like Jake and all they do.”

In addition to Premier Pediatrics of Palm Beach, the facility was made possible by the generous support of donors, volunteers, event participants , and community partners.

Live Like Jake’s new indoor swim facility is located at 10311 Ironwood Road. Those interested in participating in ISR lessons should visit livelikejake.com/pool/. Instructors are available for both morning and afternoon lessons.

“We work each day to make ISR self-rescue swim lessons accessible for all families, especially those who cannot afford them. We are grateful to the ISR instructors who do so much to help instruct families and help them to gain these essential, life-saving, swim lessons,” adds Morrison. “I know tragedy struck our family. It doesn’t have to happen to others though. We will not rest until we know we’ve done all we can.”

For additional information, including the facility, ISR lessons, future events, scholarships, sponsorships or the Foundation, please contact [email protected] or call 561.441.7611. For additional information, please visit www.livelikejake.com.

About The Live Like Jake Foundation

Committed to honoring the life and joy of Jake Roarke Morrison, our Foundation’s mission is to raise awareness for drowning prevention. We achieve this by providing ISR infant self-rescue swim lesson scholarships to those who cannot afford them and also by providing financial assistance to those families who have lost a child or have a child with critical care needs. Visit livelikejake.com and facebook.com/livelikejake and @livelikejake3939 on Instagram.