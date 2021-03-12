Published On: Thu, Mar 11th, 2021

Emergency Rental Assistance Available to County Residents

Palm Beach County Commissioner Robert Weinroth is please to announce the County’s Community Services Department has reopened its portal for Emergency Rental Assistance.

Palm Beach County recently received $45.2 million in federal funding to be used for rent and utility assistance. This funding was a part of the $25 billion in emergency rental assistance approved by Congress to be distributed to communities throughout the country. 

Eligible residents of Palm Beach County must be in a renter household and meet one or more of the following criteria:

  • Have a household income at or below 80% of the area median income (AMI);
  • Incurred significant costs, or experienced other financial hardships, due to COVID-19;
  • Experienced a reduction of household income or qualifies for unemployment; and/or
  • Demonstrates a risk of homelessness or housing instability. 

All applicants must present the following documentation to apply for services:

  • Evidence of COVID-19 direct or indirect impact;
  • Evidence of risk of homelessness or housing instability;
  • Evidence of income eligibility; and
  • Valid government issued ID

Payments for rent will be made directly to landlords.

For rental assistance, landlords must be registered as vendors with Palm Beach County.  Utility assistance for eligible rental assistance only applies towards electric, water and gas.

Rental assistance will be given for up to 12 months. If approved., applicants may be paid up to three months in advance, and income and crisis must be recertified for each three month period. Applicants must submit the correct information along with all required documentation to expedite approval.

Applications must be made through the Palm Beach County online portal.

Eligible residents may apply for emergency rental assistance at RentalAssistancePBC.org or PBCGov.org/OSCARRS.

Applications will be prioritized for clients who are below 30 percent AMI , facing evictions and currently unemployed for more than 90 days.

Emergency rental assistance ensures members of our community who have been severely impacted by the hardship of the last year can continue to have a home and have access to essential services, without worrying about displacement.

If you have any additional questions, or would like to inquire more information, you can call the Palm Beach County Community Services Department’s Contact Center at 561.355.4792.

About the Author

- Robert Weinroth is a 27 year resident of Boca Raton where he is an attorney, businessman, former member of the City Council (where he served for four years) and currently serves as an elected member of the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners. Commissioner Weinroth went to Boston’s Northeastern University where he earned a BSBA in Management. He went on to earn his Juris Doctor at New England School of Law. He is admitted to practice law in Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey and the Supreme Court of the United States. Weinroth served as president and general counsel of Freedom Medical Services Inc, an accredited medical supply company in Boca Raton. FREEDOMED® represented the realization of an entrepreneurial dream. Weinroth, and his wife Pamela operated the company for 16 years, eventually selling the business in 2016. Weinroth takes great pride in his past work as a volunteer Guardian ad Litem for the 15th Judicial Circuit, advocating for the needs of abused and neglected children deemed dependent by the Court. After serving on multiple community boards and committees, Weinroth was elected to the Boca Raton City Council in 2014. During his tenure, he served as CRA Vice-chair and Deputy Mayor and was appointed to a number of county boards including the Boca Raton Airport Authority, the Palm Tran Service Board, the Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency, the Treasure Coast Planning Council and was elected a board member of the Palm Beach County League of Cities. Commissioner Weinroth serves as County Vice-Mayor and has been appointed Chair of the Solid Waste Authority, a board member of the PBC Transportation Planning Agency, and alternate representative on the Treasure Coast Planning Agency and several other county and regional boards. Robert, Pamela and their two dogs, Sierra and Siggy, are proud to call Boca Raton home.

