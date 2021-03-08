Don Estridge High Tech Middle School Principal named Principal of the Year

Rachel Capitano

pictured by The Sun Sentinel

Rachel Capitano has served as Principal for Don Estridge High Tech Middle School since 2017 and worked as a teacher since its founding in 2004. Recently, Capitano was named the 2021 Principal of the Year by the School District of Palm Beach County and will go on to represent the county for the Principal Achievement Award for Outstanding Leadership.

“I feel honored and just feel the same,” Capitano said to The Sun Sentinel. “After the awards ceremony, I went to my meetings, and it was business as usual, but it feels wonderful to be recognized. I told my staff here, to be honest with you, working here I’m principal of the year every day.”

Capitano began as a language arts teacher and went on to serve as the Language Arts Department chairperson and further became the principal. Capitano says her proudest accomplishments are the programs she has created during her time as principal.

Some of these programs implemented by Capitano are mentoring programs, and “one-to-one technology” for students.

“I think what is so special being here is that I was a founding teacher and feel such a bond with it,” Capitano said to The Sun Sentinel. “I want it to be so successful. I’m so happy my career path brought me back to it. The relationships I have with the whole entire staff, parents and students, it’s such a perfect fit for me.”